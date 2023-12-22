Cam’Ron Defends His And Mase’s Hiring O.J. Simpson | Is It That Serious?

Rappers Cam’Ron and Mase have tapped into the sports world with their hit “It Is What It Is” podcast. The two former emcees have found a niche with their variety show of sorts, and earlier this year they even signed an 18-month eight-figure deal with Underdog Fantasy in August. The show recently added Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson, whose checkered past has come into question.

In 1995 the former Buffalo Bills legend’s life played out right before our eyes as he was acquitted of double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and Ron Goldman. Killa Cam recently opened up on why the duo added Simpson, aka “The Juice,” despite the blowback they received.



Simpson Being Acquitted Is Why He’s Here

In an interview with Complex, Cam’Ron explained why he and Mase chose someone with Simpson’s past to join their hit podcast. The “Oh Boy” and “Hey Ma” rapper mentioned that the idea initially came from the “Feel So Good” rapper and partner Mase.

“It was Mase’s idea to get O.J. on the show,” Cam revealed. “We had a bunch of people we wanted get and Mase was like, let’s get O.J., so I started making the calls.”

Hunting down Simpson reportedly wasn’t easy, as the former gridiron star stays out of the limelight since being released from prison in 2017. Legendary Commodores lead singer Lionel Ritchie was the linchpin that connected Simpson with the Harlem based rappers.

“I spoke to one of O.J.’s people, and we worked it out, man,” Cam said. “I didn’t even know O.J. was staying in Vegas. So it worked out. It was like, oh it was really perfect. We spoke and it was a done deal,”

“Look, if he were guilty we wouldn’t have him on the show,” Cam said. “Y’all want to keep convicting an innocent man. He’s innocent. If it was somebody else whiter, y’all would say, “Oh, he’s innocent.’”

Cam standing up for Simpson is expected and what he’s suppose to say, since he did add him as a weekly guest on the podcast.



Simpson Has Strong Takes

One reason Simpson was likely added is his strong takes he gives via social media. The former USC star, who won the 1968 Heisman, uses his social media platform to give some of the strongest takes, and not just sports-related. On this podcast that’s exactly what he does, with most of his appearances beginning talking sports and usually spiraling into his giving his opinion on other realms of the entertainment world.

Seeing Cam, Mase and O.J. together is something that most are still getting used to, but it seems to be working, and the the rappers are definitely quick to defend his guest spot whenever questioned about it.