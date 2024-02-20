‘Why Are You So Aggressive Anytime Somebody Black Say Something?’ | Return of Murda Mase Brings New Podcast Beef With Shannon Sharpe

The confrontational podcast banter between rapper Mase and sports personality Shannon Sharpe has gotten more explosive by the day.

It started when Mase poked fun at Sharpe over his feud with actor and comedian Mike Epps. While that feud was quashed over a sit-down meeting by the two during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, the podcast quarrel between Mase and Sharpe seems to be just getting started.

Shannon Sharpe Called Mase A ‘Gangster Pastor’

Things picked up after Sharpe referred to Mase as a “gangster pastor” following his jokes about Sharpe’s situation with Epps. Never one to hold his tongue, Mase the former Bad Boy rapper, sent out a warning to Sharpe, who recently topped Complex magazine’s list for most influential sports personalities.

During the most recent episode of his hit “It Is What It Is” podcast with fellow rapper Cam’ron, the “Horse and Carriage” rapper sounded off on Sharpe.

Mase addresses Shannon Sharpe calling him a fake pastor.



“You wanted to be tough with Mike Epps and you settled quicker than Diddy and Cassie.” pic.twitter.com/t3LI42ONMj — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 19, 2024

Mase Fires Back At Sharpe

In telling Sharpe he’s not “one to play with,” Mase took it back to his Harlem MC roots with his response to the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“Your boy chose to target me about the sets and the working out, and all that, he called me a fake pastor and all that,” Mase said with a laugh. “I don’t wanna say his name… When we were talking about the dips and the sets and all of that, and Mike Epps.”

An instigating Cam then asked Mase if Shannon said something to him. With Mase reiterating that Sharpe indeed did with his “fake pastor” remarks.

Shannon Sharpe calls out Mase for dissing him and says he's a pastor turned gangsta.



(🎥: @NightcapShow_) pic.twitter.com/xJt3qrk1WC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 17, 2024

Sharpe Only Acts Tough With Blacks?

Mase then switched things to how Sharpe always wants to act tough when he’s dealing with someone Black, but when former colleague Skip Bayless (who’s Caucasian) and he got into it, he simmered down really quick.

Mase responds to Shannon Sharpe and asks why Shannon Sharpe gets aggressive with Black people when they say something about him but didn't do anything to Skip Bayless.



(🎥 It Is What It Is/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/DP5YCv4qRk — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 19, 2024

Mase made mention of that in his response.

“You wanted to be tough with Mike Epps and you settled quicker than Diddy and Cassie,” he said. “You want to be aggressive with me, right? Listen, you showed poise, respect, wherewithal, resolve, compassion, reverence for Skip Bayless, why are you so aggressive anytime somebody Black say something? The man said, ‘Put your glasses on! And you put your glasses back on! Don’t play with me, put your glasses back on, Shannon.”

While saying all this Mase did reiterate he doesn’t want to see their feud continue to escalate. Unfortunately, it may be a little too late for that, but the silver lining could be how quickly Sharpe and Epps ended their feud.

Regardless, these kinds of verbal confrontations are great for the podcast culture, which is quickly becoming the go-to place for daily drama between celebrities who are seeking the excitement and popularity they once had when they were getting attention because of their talent and not the kind of back-and-forth, hair salon banter and scripted shock content that they rely on now.

You definitely can’t knock the hustle though. Both Sharpe and Mase have found impactful niches in a social media world that is as flooded as the rap game and pro sports game. They both managed to cut through the muck and make it to the top of their respective crafts. Now they have created an entirely new sub-culture of podcast fans and are on the cutting edge of the way celebrity content will be delivered.