Shannon Sharpe Says He Won’t Let Comedian Mike Epps “Lie On My Name” | Threatens To Expose DMs and Epps Responds, “Why You Wanna Fight Me”?

After news circulated of Shannon Sharpe’s challenge to comedian Michael Epps and the former NFL player’s aggressive posture during a podcast on a few subjects, Epps responded via social media and seemed confused, asking Sharpe, “why you wanna fight me?”

Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast has exploded into a go-to event for mudslinging, snitching, dime-dropping and unfiltered conversation.

He broke the internet with his Katt Williams interview and started a Battle Royal of beef between various A-list Black comedians. He followed that up with the direct and loquacious Mo’Nique, who was dropping bombs all over, sparing no man, woman or child.

Comedian D.L. Hughley didn’t like the interview and her darts thrown at him and made a video eviscerating Mo’Nique and her character. The veteran radio host also came at her family and called her a liar, among other derogatory names.

Seeing the promotion that his podcast is getting these comedians and artists, comedian Mike Epps wanted to get involved in the media circus. Guess he was feeling left out. In fact, Mike Epps mentioned that he was upset that Katt didn’t give him his flowers enough on “Club Shay Shay.”

So first Mike Epps decided to take some shots at Katt Williams’ podcast appearance and rip on his clothes.

Mike Epps Goes At “Uncle Shay Shay”

Then a few days ago, Epps spoke on Shannon Sharpe, seemingly implying that the Pro Football Hall of Famer, ESPN “First Take” and podcast host was gay.

Now, Sharpe has fired back at Epps, calling him out during an episode of ‘Nightcap’ with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Sharpe called him out for misrepresenting his sexuality and lying about being called to appear on the show.

“Mention my name again..and I’m gonna put up the DMs. See I don’t like doing this, but you’re lying,” Sharpe said, with Ochocinco hyping it up to bring some humor to Sharpe’s serious and threatening tone.

Epps claimed that he was contacted for an interview but declined because he didn’t want Sharpe “looking across at my balls.”

Epps further suggested that “Club Shay Shay,” might be an attempt to subtly convey his alleged secret homosexuality.

“I don’t care about all that other stuff,” Sharpe insisted. “You can say I’m gay. … I won’t chase a lie. But I won’t let you lie on my name. Now you can say all that other stuff. I can deal with that. Look, I heard that a thousand times. Just like everybody jumping in the chat talking about, ‘Oh he doesn’t like nothing but white women. I have dated a lot of different women.”

Various rumors about Sharpe’s sexuality have circulated increasingly since his podcast got going in the past year. These rumblings began after fans started scrutinizing Sharpe’s association with his stylist, an openly gay man known as “Hollywood.”

Sharpe has not publicly addressed these speculations, until now.

Sharpe didn’t mention Epps by name, but the fans in the chat did, so it was no doubt who Sharpe’s wrath was directed at.

“Im telling you this..I’ve been seeing it in the chat, y’all know what Im talking about,” Sharpe continued. “Say my name again and I’m going to release the Dms. Cause ya lying. You said I reached out to you to come on club Shay Shay and you a MOFO liar. I’m gonna see you and I’m gonna see if you about that. I’m gonna see if you wanna say what ya been saying trying to get some joke. Ya got mad because Katt Williams did what he did.”

“I’m gonna see him talking all that in them tight as leather pants…trying to be funny. Be like Destiny’s Child and say my name. I got something for your ass,” he warned.





Shannon Sharpe went at comedian Mike Epps

Ochochico continued to act as if he was oblivious to who Sharpe was talking about, adding a comedy element to soften everything.

At the end of the day, Sharpe was most angry that Epps lied about their interaction. He let it be known that when they see each other they have to have a conversation. That kind of energy and constant drama is what makes Shannon Sharpe’s podcast a hit and a never-ending story line in Back culture drama.