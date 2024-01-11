“Sanders Is A Motivating Factor And An Asset” | Comedian Katt Williams Is The Latest To Give Coach Prime His Flowers After His 4-8 Season

Comedian Katt Williams is making the rounds and spilling it all. The controversial funnyman has had a lot to say as of late about the industry and some of the bigger names in his line of work.



His interview on “Club Shay Shay” with Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has set viewership records for Apple Podcasts.



Katt Williams and Uncle Shay Create Podcast Magic

Williams is no dummy. He used that platform to get his name back in the realm as he readies for his comedy tour.

Williams is no stranger to the sports world either, as he showed during a recent appearance on “The Willie D Live” podcast.



That’s where Williams became the latest Black celebrity to give Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders his flowers for what he’s doing out in Boulder and previously did at Jackson State.





Williams Applauds Coach Prime

When asked about the impact Sanders is having on “the culture”, the loquacious Williams didn’t hold back.

“I’m saying anytime a great individual, regardless of what he does, finds something that he can be great in … Like, that’s going to work,” Williams noted. “Sanders is a motivating factor and an asset. He always has been since the Jheri curl days. Those are the leaders of men that we discussed earlier. An eternal optimist. … Someone that’s clever and about books and hard work and discipline. You know, as a Black person, we should be so lucky as to have a black coach like that. And as a non-Black person, what a great job.”

Williams said a mouthful, and even mentioned Sanders and his “must be the money” Jheri curl wearing days. In so many words he’s saying that Sanders has always had the it factor, and now he’s using it for the betterment of young men.



Time and time again Sanders has reiterated that his job is to make them men, capable of being husbands, fathers and good citizens before they leave him in Boulder.



Thus far he’s off to a great start, and that should only continue as he embarks on year two.



Buffaloes Are Primed For Breakout 2024

After a 3-0 start that had college football buzzing, things quickly went south for Coach Prime and his CU Buffs. The team went 1-8 the rest of the way only beating Arizona State. There was a myriad of issues that plagued Colorado, beginning with an offensive line that allowed Shedeur Sanders to get battered weekly. The strong-armed QB still passed for over 3,200 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions despite being sacked 52 times and hit 94 times in 11 starts.

He showed some real toughness and grit. In an attempt to combat that in 2024, Coach Prime hit the transfer portal hard, securing four starting lineman. The prized addition on the offensive line is Jordan Seaton, the five-star IMG Academy product who’s the top-ranked tackle in the 2024 recruiting class.

He also added some key pieces to a defense that couldn’t stop a nosebleed in 2023. Now he’s gotta find two new coordinators with both Sean Lewis and Charles Kelly leaving Boulder after one season.

Sanders is the type of guy you don’t bet against, as he seemingly thrives off of naysayers. Expect a big season in the program’s return to the Big 12.