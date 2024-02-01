Is This How Shannon Sharpe Wants To Start Black History Month? | Dirty Mack Says Jess Hilarious’ Thirst Traps Looking Like “Kyrie Dribbling Two Basketballs”

Shannon Sharpe is at it again, dry flirting and sending smoke signals to a new celebrity for her assets. Recently, on the after-dark style podcast “Nightcap,” “Unc” let his co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson know that he never realized comedian and new Breakfast Club co-host Jess Hilarious has a nice body and that he was definitely an admirer.

Shannon Sharpe compared new “Breakfast Club” host Jess Hilarious’ body to Kyrie Irving dribbling two basketballs. (Photo: @jesshilarious/Instagram

“I’ll tell you what I didn’t know. Jess is a comedienne, but her body ain’t no laughing matter though; I didn’t know she was like that,” Sharpe said before reciting Megan Thee Stallion’s chorus “body-ody-ody-ody.” Johnson was surprised as he was unaware of Jess’ unique physique. “How dude said, ‘racks on racks on racks’? Boy, ain’t nothing funny about that [body]. I might get my damn self in trouble, you!. I didn’t know, Ocho. You know I had Kountry Wayne on, they were dating, I said, ‘Hold up, maybe somebody photoshopped that.’ So you know I got two phones, Ocho, I pulled (her) up (on) two sites. Ocho … like Kyrie dribbling two basketballs. Hell yeah! “

Unc’s Dirty Mack Sneak Attack

“Hilarious” was announced as the third co-host for “The Breakfast Club” syndicated radio show, so Sharpe began discussing her with Ochocinco. She was a guest co-host during 2023 along with others, but the main two hosts, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, expressed frustration with the carousel of revolving hosts since Angeel Yee left the show.

Some fans called foul on Sharpe for a slight “dirty mack” move on comedian Kountry Wayne, who used to date “Hilarious” and was a recent guest on his show. During Wayne’s interview, he told Sharpe that although the two used to date five years ago, she had consistently said a story of learning he was still married while on vacation in Puerto Rico. His now ex-wife advised him that their children were being affected by Hilarious’ telling of the story during some media appearances.

Both Wayne and Hilarious are now estranged.

Talk ’Bout It’ Or Be ‘Bout It’

Per usual, Ochocinco wasted no time trying to play matchmaker for Sharpe. He did the same last year with a porn star named Miss Nasty B and saw the opportunity to remind Sharpe that he can put something together between him and Hilarious.

Although, at first saying he wasn’t interested, that quickly devolved into his chanting Master P’s seminal 1995 song ‘Bout It Bout It.’

Whether “Unc” and “Ocho” engage in this banter just for entertainment’s sake is debatable, but one thing is certain: if you don’t know what Shannon Sharpe likes, just watch his show, and he will tell you who and what while Ochocinco works on the when and where.