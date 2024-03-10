‘He’s…Not The Guy. He Needs You’| Legendary Music Exec Steve Stoute Isn’t A Fan Of Black Athletes ‘Propping Up’ Skip Bayless On “Undisputed”

Since last June when former co-host and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe departed FS1’s “Undisputed,” ratings have dipped to an all-time low.



Since that time host Skip Bayless has done his best to recapture what he lost when Sharpe moved on.



Following Sharpe’s departure Bayless brought in former NFL stars Keyshawn Johnson, Richard Sherman and Michael Irvin.

In an attempt to think outside the box, Bayless even added rap mogul and close friend Lil Wayne to the broadcast. None of it has worked, as early morning FS1 sports debate show show is still getting hammered in ratings and viewership (500K to roughly 100K per day) by ESPN’s “First Take,” a show who added Sharpe after he left “Undisputed.”



The theme in all of this is Bayless loves to have Black athletes co-sitting across from him, and that seems to bother music executive Steve Stoute.

Steve Stoute On Skip Bayless: “He Needs Black Talent To Prop Himself Up” pic.twitter.com/dnKWKBRDm1 — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) March 7, 2024

Stoute Says Black Athletes Should Stay Away From Bayless

During an appearance on the popular “Club Shay Shay” podcast with the aforementioned Sharpe, Stoute went in on Bayless and how things ended with Sharpe last June.

“I watched your ex-host, Skip. I don’t even understand why all these other Black athletes even go on the show now. I don’t understand what they’re doing.”

“To me, it’s so clear that he needs Black talent, athletes, rappers. He’s doing everything to prop himself up. And I know he’s getting paid over there and everybody else is getting pennies on the dollar. And I’m like, why would you do that!?”

Stoute took things a little further with his next comment, saying, “He’s clearly not the guy. He needs you. Why don’t everybody leave the show and let’s watch him do it for a minute. That show would be dead immediately.”

Stoute isn’t a fan of Bayless, as many aren’t, and what he’s saying could very well be true. Bayless has consistently had current and former Black athletes be a part of his shows. Having Lil Wayne join the show is a new spin that hasn’t made much difference.

Steve Stoute Questions why black athletes, rappers and more still support Skip Bayless. pic.twitter.com/14LNotQ5dq — The Work. (@otgdaily) March 7, 2024

Stephen A. Smith Was The First Black To Join Bayless

During his time at ESPN, Bayless reeled in the current “First Take” star Stephen A. Smith in 2012.



The duo worked together until 2016 when Bayless’ contract expired. Instead of extending Bayless the network opted to let Smith take the reins, and the show has seen an increase in viewership each year since.

In essence, what Stoute is saying is true, the Black guys seem to be the talent that Bayless feeds off of. But it’s also highly unlikely the current ones who appear on “Undisputed” will turn down the opportunity to be on television every day and receive a retirement paycheck even if it’s only a fraction of what Bayless is making.