In A Desperate Attempt To Save His Failing Show, Skip Bayless Gives Paul Pierce His First TV Gig Since 2021 Firing From ESPN

Former Boston Celtics and NBA legend Paul Pierce is set to bring his strong and at times outlandish takes to a television near you. The 2008 NBA Finals MVP will be joining forces with FS1’s Skip Bayless in a regular recurring role on the morning debate show “Undisputed.”

With the NBA postseason right around the corner, adding someone of “The Truth’s” knowledge and pedigree could help the show’s low ratings that have become pretty consistent since Shannon Sharpe left in June.



The hiring of Pierce is the latest in former pro athlete to join the show with former NFL players Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin and Richard Sherman often appearing on the show.

Paul Pierce is reportedly joining Skip Bayless on Undisputed pic.twitter.com/2v6tQND6k2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 13, 2024

‘Undisputed’ Ratings Are Worst Ever

If you’re looking for hot takes, this duo should provide plenty of them daily. Both are avid LeBron James detractors who love to stir the pot with anything that’s attached to him or the Los Angeles Lakers. If Keyshawn (a longtime Lakers fan) is also there expect him to try his best to defend Bron and the Lakers.

Pierce is no stranger to television. The former Kansas Jayhawks legend was a longtime ESPN NBA analyst from 2017-21. He was demoted for lack of preparation in 2019, and in 2021 he was fired when a video of him partying with strippers and smoking marijuana went viral on Instagram. Pierce claimed he did nothing wrong, but ESPN, which is owned by Disney saw plenty wrong with it.



During an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast in April 2023, a still very much in denial Pierce said this:

“I got fired for having some entertainment. I’m playing cards. It’s my boy’s birthday. It’s girls dancing. We’re blowing some tree. What did I do wrong?”

“I don’t ever go live either, I was just feeling my haircut or something, and then it was popping behind me.”

Pierce Guest-Hosted Undisputed When NBA Season Began

Adding Pierce to the co-host lineup likely stems from his guest appearances last fall when the NBA season began. It’s obvious that those shows did well, and now they’re gonna try to recapture that as the playoffs approach.

Never forget when Paul Pierce said he was better than Dwayne Wade… and Jalen Rose responded with this 😭 pic.twitter.com/xYKhvFUgHY — Amaze Hoops (@AmazeHoops) March 8, 2024

Pierce will definitely be in his element, as he is with former teammate and close friend Kevin Garnett on their hit podcast “Ticket & The Truth.”

Buckle your seatbelt, should be lots of fun.