What Is Paul Pierce’s “Truth?” | With The Hall Of Famer On The Verge Of Losing His Car, There Are Questions About His Finances

Is Paul Pierce hiding a significant “Truth” about his finances? Paul Pierce’s monetary state is questioned after he reportedly failed to maintain his payments on a Range Rover he is financing.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Paul Pierce is accused of not making his payments on a 2019 Range Rover, and it is at risk of being repossessed. He still owes a principal balance of over $90,000 and has missed several monthly payments of $3,445.28.

The legal filing reads, “As of July 18, 2023, the unpaid principal balance of $91,459.55 is due and payable to Chase from Defendant [Pierce].”

“The Truth” About Paul

He allegedly is being accused of not paying this money back to JP Morgan Chase bank, which he reportedly stopped paying back at the end of last year.

The bank went to repossess the car, and Pierce did not give it up. At this point, the bank doesn’t even want him to try and repay it and would instead take the car back.

The document states, “Chase is only attempting to enforce its security interest in the Vehicle herein by seeking possession of the Vehicle, and in no way is this Complaint an attempt to enforce the Defendant’s personal liability on the Agreement.”

Pierce reputedly has a net worth of $80 million and had plenty of very lucrative means of income, and still does to this day. Pierce used to play in the NBA for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers, where he made over $198 million alone just from his basketball career.

Pierce also was an analyst on ESPN’s “The Jump” and “NBA Countdown” before he was fired after a video of him with exotic dancers came out. He also appeared on “Stars On Mars.”

Paul Pierce is also up and coming in the cannabis industry, as a few years ago he launched his marijuana brand called “The Truth.”

Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems

But the car isn’t the only debt that he owes right now; according to The Blast, Pierce also has yet to repay a creditor who loaned him money to the sum of $162,273.59; the creditor also placed a lien on his business for the debt, as well as his home.

An attorney representing the loan lender said, “Mr. Pierce preaches honesty and the ‘Truth,’ but yet he must believe his former celebrity status entitles him to harm lenders who trusted him in his riskier business practices when other lenders would not. My client and I are disappointed that this Inglewood native would be so careless with his obligations.”

Why Pierce seemingly isn’t willing to fork up the money for the things he wants is anyone’s guess, especially with all he’s made in his career.