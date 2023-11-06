“Text Me Then” | Paul Pierce Shoots His Shot At Notorious IG Influencer Rubi Rose

Basketball Hall of Fame player Paul Pierce can still connect on a middy. The former Finals MVP took his shot at IG influencer, rap artists and model Rubi Rose on X.



The aspiring artist, who has over 5.1 million Instagram followers, quoted the post with the caption, “text me then” with a number and rose emoji. Shooters shoot, as they say.

Twerking Strippers

All of this fits a pattern with Pierce. In 2021 while hosting a party at his home, the former Boston Celtics great went on Instagram Live revealing a party with strippers and other scantily clad women. Everyone remembers a clearly inebriated Pierce speaking to a woman named Monica, telling her to “come through.”

At the time of the party, Pierce was working as an analyst for ESPN. He was summarily fired after the party video went viral.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the “KG Certified” Instagram Live stream, hosted by his former teammate Kevin Garnett, Pierce was showing off a girlfriend he “rented for the day.”

“This is my girlfriend for the day, they got a whole website where you can hire girlfriends for the day, so I got a girlfriend for the day,” he told Garnett.

Garnett held back his full laugh, and told Pierce to “stop, man” as he tried to move the show along.

Risky move by Rose putting her full phone number out there on X. If that is her real number. It’s doubtful. But if those two want to get together they’ll figure out a way to make it happen.

Hot Takes

Despite losing his ESPN gig, Pierce has managed to stay relevant in the athlete media space. He’s a frequent guest on Garnett’s show. Though Showtime announced the shuttering of its sports brand last month, it’s unclear if and where the show will resurface.

Pierce was initially skeptical of San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama, but after seeing him in the preseason and early season he became a believer.

“Right now, today, Wemby is one of the top five skilled players in the NBA,” said Pierce on “KG Certified.” “He can do what KD does. He can do what Anthony Davis can do. In this small sample, he’s shown me the handle. He’s shown me the stepback. He’s shown me the lob, the pick and roll threat. The pick and roll and the pick and pop threat. He has shown me he can get the ball in traffic and dunk on everybody.”

Pierce is not short on takes and doing wild things, so, regardless, he’s likely to remain relevant for as long as he wants.