‘I Was Stabbed 11 Times and Came Back’| Paul Pierce Says He Was Joking, Changes Wheelchair Game Story From Game 1 of 2008 NBA Finals

Paul Pierce has remained in the public eye since losing his television gig by staying active on the podcast scene and dropping hot takes based on his experience as one of the Top 75 players of all time.

Pierce, one of the Boston Celtics “Big Three” along with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, went down in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals with what appeared to be a severe leg injury. The Truth was escorted off the court in a wheelchair while Boston fans held their collective breaths.

However, just minutes later he returned to the court, befuddling fans and analysts. Why would he need a wheelchair if he could hustle back so quickly?

Pierce Said In 2019 That He Got Wheelchaired Off In 2008 NBA Finals Because He Had A Bathroom Emergency

In 2019, Pierce apparently, finally revealed the truth: It had nothing to do with an injury. Pierce says he pooped in his pants and faked the injury to get off the court and to the bathroom.

In his own words, “I have a confession to make; I just had to go to the bathroom.”

It was a bombshell revelation at the time as everything about that situation always seemed off. Pierce was able to help lead the Celtics defeat their arch nemesis Lakers and Kobe Bryant for the franchise’s first NBA title in 22 years. It’s also their last championship run.

With the podcast industry flooded with first-hand accounts and personal versions of all kinds of past NBA moments and drama, this award-winning podcast was the perfect time for Pierce to correct the narrative, which has become a running joke on social media.

Pierce has been the victim of some jokes and memes, some showing him with poop stains on the back of his shorts. Pierce has decided to recant his story of why he was in a wheelchair and reveal the real truth on the “All The Smoke” podcast.

Pierce claims that he was really hurt.

Paul Pierce Denies Pooping In His Pants, Says He Was Really Hurt

“So we get to the back there, the doctor’s like all right, jump on the training table. Now I’m on the training table. It’s moving back and forth, side to side. I’m feeling some discomfort in it. Then I stand up, I put pressure on the knee. I get on my tippy toes. I jog in place. It’s still sore but my adrenaline is flowing. Ain’t no way I wanna miss. If I wasn’t limping, I was like I could do it.” “So I said go get me a knee brace. I’m jumping up and down, doing some squats. By the way, I have a high threshold for pain. I was stabbed 11 times and came back to play all 82 games that season. … So If I had to go to the bathroom or sh*t on myself, you think that would only take two minutes (to clean up).

I’m putting the knee brace on, and it was painful.”

Pierce then proceeded to taunt Lakers fans, claiming that they try to clown him about the incident because he “bust the Lakers’ ass” in the playoffs.

“Just to set the record straight,” Pierce said. “I dealt with a meniscus strain that whole summer. I couldn’t even work out for the first six weeks. Didn’t get surgery, but no, whoever started that rumor. … Yeah I said in the NBA finals coverage that I had to go to the bathroom.”

Paul Pierce denies sh*tting on himself



“Only like a minute or two went off the clock in the game, so if I had to go to the bathroom or I sh*t on myself, you think it would’ve only took 2 minutes?”



(🎥 @allthesmokeprod )



pic.twitter.com/OjVYZqRo85 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 1, 2024

Pierce insists he was just messing around with the bathroom story.

“I’m joking. It’s the Finals,” Pierce insisted. “We are trying to win a championship and you think I got time to do some fake sh*t walking off the court, C’mon man. Let’s be real.”

This story sounds more like what people assumed happened. The expression on Pierce’s face as he got carted off in a wheelchair was not constipation, but concern. In any event, it is all a part of some very fond memories for Pierce and a Boston Celtics franchise still searching for an 18th NBA title.