“For Me It’s About Getting These Guys The Ball” | Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has The Weaponry But Can He Limit Turnovers?

The 2022 Dallas Cowboys went 12-5 and even won a wild card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The win ended the illustrious 23-year career of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. The following week, for the second consecutive season the Cowboys saw their season come to an end at the hands of the rival San Francisco 49ers.

A big reason for their loss was the play of quarterback Dak Prescott, who tossed two backbreaking interceptions which halted scoring drives.

Unfortunately, for Prescott and the Cowboys, that is who he was in 2022, as the former Mississippi State Bulldogs star tossed a career-high 15 interceptions. Based on Prescott’s career prior to last season, most would call the high amount of turnovers an anomaly, and that it isn’t something they’d expect to see happen again.

The Cowboys have Super Bowl aspirations, and if they hope to make those aspirations come true it begins with Dak not turning the ball over, and getting the football to his playmakers.

Cowboys Have Playmakers Galore

With head coach Mike McCarthy taking over playcalling duties this season, one should expect more of the running game and more high percentage passes from Prescott. This should help limit the turnovers that uncharacteristically plagued him last season. Prescott also won’t have a shortage of weaponry at his disposal, and he knows it’s his job to get them the football.

“Yeah, a lot of speed. You can name a lot of guys,” Prescott said of the offense via the team website. “We have a few guys that have speed but are playmakers. Speed is one thing, but to be a playmaker is another thing. “For me it’s about getting these guys the ball,” Prescott said. “Whether it’s in the run game or the pass game, or just out in space to allow them to do what they do best — break tackles, make people miss and show off their speed. We’ve got a a handful of guys that’s going to make my job easier.”

Cowboys Have High Ceiling If Prescott Doesn’t Make Mistakes

The Cowboys offense boasts the aforementioned Prescott under center, plus explosive running back Tony Pollard toting the mail. The wide receiver room has 2022 All-Pro CeeDee Lamb, as well as Michael Gallup, who’s looking for a bounce-back season. In free agency they added the speedy Brandin Cooks, who’s posted six 1000-yard receiving seasons while playing for four different franchises.

The team is also expecting a huge jump from second-year receiver Jalen Tolbert.

With one of the best defenses in the league led by back-to-back DPOY runner-up Micah Parsons, the Cowboys believe they’re primed to make a run. But it’ll all come down to Prescott avoiding mistakes while dialing up the big plays to his weapons.