“I No Longer Want To Be Here” | Dallas Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Wants Trade After More Jerry Jones Funny Business Concerning Contract Extension 

The Dallas Cowboys just completed their second week of training camp. For the most all is quiet out in Oxnard, California, the team’s home away from home for training camp since 2001. That was until Friday, when star edge rusher/linebacker Micah Parsons shockingly requested a trade.

Parsons, who’s arguably the Cowboys best player on either side of the football, reported to camp last week but has been sitting out as he awaits a contract extension. As he enters the final year of his rookie deal, Parsons is seemingly frustrated by the lack of movement on a fair extension. As a result, the former Penn State Nittany Lions star now wants out of Big D.

Thank you Dallas 🦁👑 🙏🏾! I pic.twitter.com/EUnEj9uRUt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 1, 2025

Parsons Special Delivery To Stephen Jones

Early Friday reports rang out that Parsokns, the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year, had sent a formal trade request to co-owner Stephen Jones and posted on social media.

“Yes, I wanted to be here,” Parsons wrote. “I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this Americas team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA.”

“Unfortunately I no longer want to be here,” Parsons revealed. “I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done.”

CeeDee Lamb kept it simple after Micah Parsons requested a trade from the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/dhKRJ0CL6R — ESPN (@espn) August 1, 2025

This Is Jerry Jones M.O.

This could be Parsons‘ way of trying to get owner Jerry Jones to stop dragging his feet and sign him to an extension. Or he could really want out after what he stated has been “repeated shots” Jones has taken at him and even quarterback Dak Prescott, whom he made the highest-paid player in league last season with a four-year, $240 million extension right before the season opener.



He did the same thing with star wideout Cee Dee Lamb as well prior to last season. Jones is notorious for this type of behavior with his star players. Emmitt Smith, Zeke Elliott and Zach Martin have all been down this road with Jones before getting paid, but Parsons is the first to request a trade.

Parsons Is A Stud

There aren’t many Micah Parsons-type players floating around the league and available. The dynamic game wrecker has 52.5 career sacks in his first four seasons. He trails only Reggie White (70), Derrick Thomas (58), J.J Watt (57) and another former Cowboys edge rusher DeMarcus Ware (53.5) for most sacks in the first four seasons of an NFL career since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

Parsons joined the aforementioned White as the only two players to have at least 12 sacks in their first four seasons, despite missing four games last season.

Parsons has also been named an All-Pro three of his first four seasons, including back-to-back First-Team All-Pro selection his first two seasons. He’s also been named to the Pro Bowl all four seasons.

Parsons joins Washington Commanders star wideout Terry McLaurin, who also requested a trade on Thursday, as his contract negotiations are not where he’d like them to be.

The NFC East is piping hot as teams scramble to catch division foe and the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.