‘Remember The Jets After You Ran Zach Wilson’s Mom Off The Internet’: Giants Fans Warn Jaxson Dart and Mom Kara To Learn From Ex NY Jets Bust and His Mom

New York Giants football fans and media are looking to destroy another young, blond bombshell QB before he ever gets a chance to make an impact in the league.

New York Giants fans who are so obsessed with Jaxson Dart’s personal life need to remember Zach Wlson, the last top pick that came to NY with movie star looks, stayed in the tabloids with various women, and had a mom who the media tried to make a middle-aged vixen.

RELATED: Zach Wilson’s Mom Has Media Stalkers At The Gym As The MILF-Hunter Legend Summer Continues

Zach Wilson Is Considered NY QB Bust Who Let Fame Come Before His Game

The Jets shocked the NFL when they selected the unpolished QB out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 Draft. Lisa Wilson embraced the newfound fame and was on the scene at games, hanging out with Wilson’s girlfriends and just adding to the overall drama surrounding his position as QB with her burgeoning social media escapades.

Lisa Wilson sends out warning to trolls pic.twitter.com/MQ74JOS2fd — D. Linc (@reddawg77089) July 12, 2022

Zach Wilson was great at portraying the Hollywood QB, but his play resembled a bad actor from a Tubi film. After three uneventful but well-publicized seasons with the Jets, Wilson was out of the league in 2024 before signing to be Tua Tagovailoa‘s back up in 2025.

NY Giants Rookie QB Jaxson Dart and Mom Kara Are Living Dangerously Similar To Zach Wilson and Mom Lisa

Now Dart is the new heartthrob in the Big Apple, and he can actually play, so the media has been all over him like white on rice. The Giants are a miserable 3-13 and slated to get the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. The only person in Dart’s family who might get more attention from the media than him is his mom, Kara.

Similar to Wilson’s mom, social media has been obsessed with Dart’s mom. Now don’t get me wrong, she’s a nice looking woman, but every time she pops out there are all of these articles about how she looks and what she’s wearing.

After allegedly hard launching his relationship with his new girlfriend, Instagram model and Jake Paul Netflix fight ring girl Marissa Ayers, the New York Giants rookie quarterback had a promising performance, throwing for over 200 yards and running for nearly 50 with two rushing touchdowns, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 34-10.

Dart greeted his mother and father, Brandon, before his big game on the field and his mom was the talk of the town.

Said one post on X:

“Kara rocked a white top, black leather pants, and a Giants red sweater tied around her neck for a fantastic preppy look.”

NY Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart hasn’t played a full season, and the media is already on overkill with stories about he and mom Kara’s appearance and personal lives. Some Giants fans are comparing him to former NY Jets bust Zach Wilson. (Screenshot/Instagram)

Really?

This might be par for the course for the tabloids, but Giants fans don’t need a movie star whose family are all over the gossip pages. The organization doesn’t need too many non-football fans positioning the well of information with drama that can only serve as a distraction. Especially when Dart doesn’t perform well. A la Wilson. The fans will turn on him quickly.

RELATED: Zach Wilson’s Week 3 Performance Supports Shannon Sharpe’s Dig That The Jets’ QB “Couldn’t Play Dead In A Horror Movie”

All NY Giants Fans Want From Jaxson Dart Is A Super Bowl

The celebration of Dart’s “Hot Mom” started and then the enthusiasm quickly waned as one sober participant reminded everyone of what happened the last time, they did this

“All these guys have hot moms,” said one salivating fan on X.

“Please don’t,” another replied.” Remember what happened to the Jets after your pervs ran Zach Wilson’s mom off the Internet?

Dart is ready to accept those challenges. He says all of the right things.

“I’m going to continue to play my ball,” Dart said after the game. “I know I’m going to be here for a very long time. I’m excited to start winning more games and turn this place around, do my job… when you think about this rookie class, we have a really bright future and we’re going to be a really big pivot and turn this thing around.”

Giants’ fans are hungry for titles not idols, so Dart needs to keep that in mind. They also aren’t interested in what his married mother is doing. How many games are you winning son?

RELATED: With Trolling At An All-Time High, Zach Wilson Deleted Social Media From His Phone | “Even Parents … Can Be A Distraction”

Wilson continues to make headlines as he stands on the sidelines watching the Dolphins’ $200M QB do his thing. When Tua was benched last week, rookie Quinn Ewers took over, not Wilson. His future is very much up in the air. That should serve as a warning to Dart to keep the focus on football. Date the IG models on the low. Keep the family out of the headlines and earn your respect from your teammates, organization and fans on the field. Giants’ fans have been hunting a fifth Super Bowl since 2011. There’ s more than enough IG stars, models and actors in the city. Not enough future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.