Zach Wilson’s Week 3 Performance Supports Shannon Sharpe’s Dig That The Jets’ QB “Couldn’t Play Dead In A Horror Movie”

The New York Jets are 1-2 and doomed as long as QB Zach Wilson is the starter. The no. 2 overall draft pick in 2021 was horrible yet again on Sunday, doing nothing to dispel ESPN talking head Shannon Sharpe’s quip, that Wilson “couldn’t play dead in a horror movie.”

Shannon Sharpe Spittin’ Facts

“You’re not gonna win with him. I mean the dude couldn’t play dead in a horror movie,” said Sharpe after week 2. “I’ve seen all of the Friday the 13ths. I’ve seen all the Nightmares on Elm Streets. I’ve seen ’em all. And at some point in time, you have to come to the realization, he is what he is. There is a reason…If you thought he could play just a tad, there’s no way you’d mortgage what you’d mortgaged and paid Aaron Rodgers what you paid him. Now, it’s sad. It’s very disheartening that four plays into his tenure with the Jets, he goes down. And now, your worst fear is realized: Zach Wilson has to play.”

Ouch. That’s cold Unc.

But he’s right. Wilson was terrible in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, completing only 50 percent of his passes for a paltry 157 yards, and he was sacked three times. The offense had seven, three-and-outs.

Wilson has led the offense to only three touchdowns in nearly three full games.

Head coach Robert Saleh gave a vote of confidence in Wilson as the starter, if only because he has no other choice.

The Jets Are Stuck With Wilson For Now

“Yeah, he’s fine,” Saleh said. “He’s who gives us the best chance to win. That’s basically the cleanest answer I can give you.”

Yikes.

The organization went all in on Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, despite his age; the four-time MVP QB is 39 years old. It was bad luck that he ruptured his Achilles tendon in the first game of the season. That’s the way it goes sometimes.

The bigger issue is the Jets missing with the no. 2 pick in the 2021 draft. The only viable QB so far looks to be Trevor Lawrence, who went no. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. But the Jets missed on Kyle Pitts, Ja’Marr Chase, Patrick Surtain II and Micah Parsons.

They’re all non-QBs, but they also wouldn’t derail your franchise the way selecting the wrong QB does.

It’s possible Wilson could get better. To his credit, he’s not passing blame anywhere despite his and the team’s frustrations.

“It starts with me,” Wilson said. “I’ve got to find a way to be better.”

Yes he does, or the Jets season is truly over.