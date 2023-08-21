“Let Him Go For The Next 15”| Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Sees Zach Wilson As His Heir Apparent When He Hangs Up Cleats

The New York Jets have Super Bowl aspirations behind a stout defense, a talent-laiden offense with immense potential and four-time NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

The Jets traded for Rodgers when it became apparent last season that 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson just isn’t ready to lead the team on a week-to-week basis. While the Jets have Rodgers filling the role for what is believed to be the next couple seasons, they’re not giving up on Wilson being his heir apparent.

In fact, the team’s coaching staff, front office and even Rodgers have all the confidence in Wilson being ready to take the reins when Rodgers hangs up the cleats in a few seasons. Rodgers is so confident that he even raved about Wilson following the team’s preseason game over the weekend

Rodgers Says Expect 18-20 Years Of Top-Notch QB Play

In an interview on Sunday, Rodgers had this to say about winning a Super Bowl for the franchise which hasn’t won one since 1969. He also talked about Wilson’s future with the team now that Rodgers is in the fold.

“It would mean a lot. I know it would mean a lot. It would mean a lot to me, it would mean a lot to the people. You know, we have fans in Jersey and New York obviously, used to be in Long Island, and so many people care deeply about this team. So many great former players here, whose faces and names are all over this place, and they’d all be a part of it too. To win here and be really, really special. But why limit it to one,” Rodgers said. “I don’t plan on this being a one and done. I think we’re going to be competitive here for a long time. I’d like to be able to play a few good years here, and then hand it right back to Zach, and let him go for the next 15, and then it’d be really special 18-20 year run of great quarterback play.”

What Rodgers is proposing sounds great, but from what we’ve seen from Wilson thus far in his NFL career that may be asking a lot.

Packers Had 31 Consecutive Seasons Of Hall Of Fame QB Play

From 1992-2022 the Green Bay Packers were blessed to have 31 consecutive seasons of Hall of Fame quarterback play. With Brett Favre leading the way from (1992-2007), and the Rodgers taking the reins from (2008-2022). That netted the franchise two Super Bowl wins and three Super Sunday appearances.

While that’s great, the feeling is the Packers should’ve won at least four or five Super Bowls and played in at least sis or seven of the penultimate games. In a loaded AFC, the Jets will have their work cut out for them just making the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl.