Will The Jets Keep Zach Wilson After Aaron Rodgers Trade? | Jets GM And Head Coach Still Riding With The Former No. 2 Overall Pick

The Jets finally got themselves a quarterback on Monday when they officially traded for Aaron Rodgers. They sent their 2023 NFL draft 13th pick, 42nd pick, 207th pick, and a conditional second round pick in the 2024 NFL draft in exchange for Rodgers, the Packers’ 15th pick in 2023, and 170th pick in 2023.

The Jets fan base was excited to land a quarterback they feel will give them a chance to compete for a Super Bowl, but now one man is left out.There is still uncertainty around Zach Wilson’s future with the team.

Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in 2021 NFL draft but has yet to live up to the hype. He had a solid season as a rookie, but fans were most impressed with the flashes he showed with the team assembled around him.

He threw for 2,334 yards, nine passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and had a 55 percent completion rate during his rookie campaign. He also struggled with turnovers, and that plagued him all last season as well.

Last season, Wilson was benched halfway through the year for Mike White before returning as the starter in week 15 and 16 of the regular season. He lost both of those games and sat the last two regular season games due to injury. He vowed to get better and compete for his job back in the 2023 training camp.

“I’m gonna make that dude’s life hell in practice every day,” Wilson said after the Jets’ season ended last year. “I’m gonna go out there and do my best to show the coaches that I deserve to be there. It’s not in a negative way, it’s in a positive way. It’s making everybody else better, hopefully.”

Fans suggested that Wilson should get ready to make the transition into the XFL or USFL. Despite the jokes from fans, the Jets have a unique situation that could end up working out for all parties involved.

Back To School

The Jets still believe in their young quarterback, but that belief comes with a hefty price tag. Wilson will hit the Jets’ cap at $9.6 million in 2023 and a dead-money charge of $20 million, according to Spotrac. The team also announced that they will pick up Rodgers’ $59.9 million he is owed from the extension he signed with the Packers last offseason.

Wilson could benefit from sitting a year or two behind the 39-year-old Hall of famer. The young quarterback’s best attribute is his ability to make throws outside of the pocket and to improvise when things break down. One of the best to ever do it with that particular playing style is Rodgers. Jets’ general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh feel the same way.

Saleh said in March ahead the NFL combine that his focus is to get Wilson better as fast as possible.

Douglas spoke about the faith he still has in Wilson at Tuesday’s press conference to announce the Rodgers trade.

“Yeah, um, I feel like this is going to be a great thing, a great thing for Zach. I spoke to you guys at the combine and Zach’s ceiling is unlimited. No one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson,” said Douglas. “And, um, him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback,um, every day, every hour he is in the building. That;s a great opportunity and great experience.”

Hopefully, Wilson can use this time as the backup to learn from one of the best to ever do it and be ready to take the reins when his number is called again.

