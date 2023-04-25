Stephen A. Smith Suggests A Changing Of The Top Guard In The Western Conference | Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Is “Outscoring Stephen Curry In The Series,” But He Could Be Done For The Playoffs

The Sacramento Kings are in their first playoffs since 2006, and they’re being led by a budding star named De’Aaron Fox. The 6-foot-3 midrange assassin has arrived on the national scene after dominating all season for the third-seeded Kings. In fact, Fox has been so good he was voted an All-Star for the first time in his career. He was also named the Jerry West “Clutch Player of the Year” for his play in tight games.

While some have seen Fox by staying up late to see Kings games, the entire world is getting a chance to see the former Kentucky five-star recruit on the biggest stage, and thus far he hasn’t disappointed. Fox and his surging team are in the midst of a tight first-round series against the Golden State Warriors that is tied 2-2. The 2017 No. 5 overall pick has been the best player in the series — yes, even better than Stephen Curry.

Fox has been so good he had the folks on ESPN‘s “Get Up” singing his praises on Monday, mainly Stephen A. Smith, who likened him to another budding star who made his arrival in last year’s playoffs as well.

De’Aaron Fox in the first round:



38 PTS | 9 REB | 5 AST

26 PTS | 9 REB | 9 AST

24 PTS | 5 REB | 9 AST

38 PTS | 5 AST | 3 STL



Leading the Kings in PPG, APG, SPG and 3PM. pic.twitter.com/dNpRGYT9rQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 24, 2023

SAS Says Mention Fox Like We Do Morant

On Monday, during the three-hour “Get Up” show that leads up to “First Take,” Smith appeared to talk NBA playoffs. He couldn’t help but praise the play of Fox against the defending champion Warriors.

“When you look at De’Aaron Fox, he has emerged as a superstar in this game. When we look at him, we need to think of him in the same way we look at Ja Morant.” Smith said. “He is outscoring Steph in this series. Think about what he is doing and bringing to the table. You have to give a lot of love and respect to what you are seeing from him,” Smith said.

Fox is averaging 31.5 points, 7.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game for the young-but-very-game Kings who have shown no fear of the playoff-savvy Warriors.

Fox Suffers Fractured Index Finger, Putting Game 5 In Doubt

On Monday, the Kings got some bad news when it was discovered that Fox suffered a fractured index finger on his shooting hand. Early indications are he’s doubtful for Wednesday’s huge game, and if he does he’ll have to put some sort of covering over the finger.

BREAKING: DeAaron Fox fractured his finger in the Game 4 loss to the Warriors and is doubtful for Game 5.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/1VHwLEL7ar — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 24, 2023

Then it becomes a pain threshold and how it affects his shooting and ball-handling going forward.

With the series tied, one has to believe Fox will attempt to give it a go if he can. If he can’t the uphill climb for the Kings may be too much.

