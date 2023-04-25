Five Adults Charged In Middle School Basketball Game Brawl That Preceded Death Of 60-Year-Old Participant

A brawl between spectators at a middle school basketball game in Vermont resulted in five adults charged with misdemeanor assault. Vermont State Police said that their investigators determined that the massive brawl was started by an ongoing verbal altercation between the two groups of fans for Alburgh and St. Albans boys’ basketball teams.

Left Photo: Pictures of the brawl in January; Right Photo: Russell Giroux and his granddaughter on one of his snowmobiles (Photos: Screenshot from NBC News Youtube channel and screenshot from Giroux facebook page.)

The individuals charged reportedly range from the ages of 24 to 43. The brawl included 60-year-old Russell Giroux, who suffered a cardiac problem and died after the melee ended.

Fans Doing Too Much

Vermont state troopers were called to Alburgh Community Education Center on Jan. 31 for reports of a large brawl that involved spectators. It was reported that the fight ended before the state troopers arrived on the scene and many of the spectators involved had left.

Giroux was in attendance and involved in the brawl, according to Vermont State troopers. He reportedly suffered a cardiac event afterward and was pronounced dead at a hospital two hours later.

Jay Nichols, the executive director of The Vermont Principals’ Association, released the following statement in February regarding the brawl:

“Although we can not speak specifically about the events at this individual game, we would like to once again emphasize that middle and high school sports are educational and are for the benefit of the student-athletes. Spectators that cannot behave appropriately can be barred from events and can face criminal charges.”

Administrators from the Grand Isle Supervisory Union arranged support services for students, staff, and families following the tragic events.

“Our immediate goal is to remind and educate our students and families that our school culture is one of family, community, and kindness,” the message said. “We need our students and community to commit to the positive culture that our school community expects and deserves.”

It was reported that school officials from Alburgh Middle School announced that spectators were not allowed home back at home games for the remainder of the season following the brawl.

The Aftermath

According to the Associated Press, a medical examiner determined on last month that Giroux’s cause of death was due to an “acute cardiac event following altercation in an individual with coronary artery atherosclerosis.”

The five adults charged with misdemeanor assault will have a schedule arraignment on May 11. Police announced on Friday that they found no evidence that would support criminal charges related to Giroux death. It is unknown whether the defendants have lawyers.

Giroux was beloved by the community of Vermont. He had two kids and was married. It is reported that he owned and operated R. Giroux Snowmobiles in Athol for over 25 years. The Vermont community knew him as “Grampy.”