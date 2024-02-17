Was Stephen A. Smith Sent To Hospital Following Ankle-Breaking Crossover By Cowboys Star Micah Parsons? 

The Who’s Who of the sports and entertainment world have descended upon Indianapolis, aka NapTown, for this weekend’s NBA All-Star Festivities. The weekend will feature an All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, one in which ESPN “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith will be coaching against his fellow colleague Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

The two morning hosts will lead rosters that features the likes of singer/actress/talk show host Jennifer Hudson, Houston Texans quarterback and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, and even Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons will be participating in the weekend’s festivities.

As for the aforementioned Smith who prides himself on being a former hooper, having played collegiately at Winston Salem State, rumors of him being crossed over by the Parsons in Thursday night’s practice were spread by fellow “First Take” moderator Molly Qerim as Friday’s show began.

Smith Quickly Shoots Down Qerim’s Story Of His Demise

As Friday’s show began, Smith who’s been known to chime in even when not in the studio was nowhere to be found. Qerim didn’t miss the opportunity to take a shot at her longtime co-host. Qerim made it sound as if Smith had been dropped by a vicious crossover dribble by the supremely athletic Parsons, and the move so nasty it required Smith to seek medical attention.

Molly Qerim opens First Take by revealing that a Micah Parsons crossover during practice for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game sent Stephen A. Smith to the hospital 😳 pic.twitter.com/fnBnNtpGHo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 16, 2024

After hearing Qerim’s remarks Smith quickly interjected, responding as only he could.

“Ladies and gentleme in America. Molly Qerim is a pathological liar. That did not happen to me,” Smith said in relation to Parsons crossing him up and injuring him. “She made the whole thing up. Crossed over by a Cowboy? By Micah Parsons?”

If you know anything about Smith and his disdain for the Cowboys, you know he wouldn’t waste any time telling his side of the story. The longtime Cowboys hater will never let anything concerning them one-up him, not even something at an All-Star Celebrity Game practice, even if it was a joke.

Aaaaaahhhhhhh Haaaaaaaaaa

😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀 https://t.co/zZEEmc6pGl — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 16, 2024

Smith Tells His Side Of Things, Vows To Be On Sidelines Tonight

Smith made sure to let everyone know what really happened and why he did end up at the hospital needing care, which resulted in him reportedly being placed in a brace.

“They had practice last night and Shannon Sharpe didn’t show up, so I go there cause I got to scout my team, ’cause I got to see who I’mma play, who I’m a put on the bench, ’cause I’m not losing this game tonight, OK?”

“And the next thing you know that damn Micah Parsons is on the basketball court acting like he’s trying to sack quarterbacks and stuff, and pushing people around, so after that, they were sitting up there and he and I were shooting around, shooting against one another, and there was sweat on the floor, and I literally was about to pull up, just shoot it, I literally bust my ass, I mean, feet flying in the air and everything, BOW. … It was like I was sliding into third base.”

So what we have here is Smith going down on the court, but not as a result of a Micah Parsons crossover dribble. Smith, must be telling the truth, because no way Parsons would sit back and let him tell this story if it weren’t true, especially with the grief he gives the Cowboys and their fans weekly on the show.