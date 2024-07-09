Zach Wilson Allegedly Cheated On Ex-Girlfriend Abbey Gile With His Mom’s Friend: Now She’s Engaged To His Former College Roommate

Zach Wilson’s NFL career hasn’t gone as planned, but the first-round bust stays in the public eye, usually because of scenarios with various women. His mom used to be the subject of a lot of social media drama, but as his career has nose-dived, she has been less active.

Wilson’s Ex Marries His Former College Teammate

Now a backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Wilson is still in the news. Latest developments place him as a player in a love triangle in which his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile is now engaged to his former teammate and good friend, Dax Milne of the Washington Commanders.

This comes on the heels of L.A .Rams quarterback Matt Stafford’s wife Kelly admitting on a podcast that she dated her husband’s college roommate and backup to make him jealous and get back at him. Social media had a ball with this as well.

Zach Wilson and Dax Milne Both Get Engaged

Wilson and Milne were roommates when they attended and played for Brigham Young University. Both have elevated to the NFL, so the checks are coming in.

Milne plays wide receiver for Washington, and, like Wilson, hasn’t done much as far as production on the field, with just 15 receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown over his two seasons with the Washington Commanders.

On Monday, Dax Milne posted a photo of himself proposing to Gile on Instagram with the caption, “She said YES.”

So another example of a scorned ex or scorned current, building a relationship with a friend of her unsuspecting ex. You can’t really fault Gile for going for the jugular or Milne for being Captain Save-A girl.

Zach Wilson’s Love Triangle and Active Social Life

The twist of events began in 2022 when Milne posted a photo to Instagram which implied that he was dating Wilson’s ex-girlfriend Gile.

Fans, of course, had some negative comments, but Gile struck back, claiming that Wilson cheated on her with his mom Lisa’s best friend.

That was also a situation that was well-documented in the tabloids and reputable sports outlets.

Wilson looked ecstatic in a series of June 30 Instagram photos announcing his engagement to girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno.

The photo of Milne and Gile together was also posted less than a month after Wilson was spotted at a Yankees game with Dellanno, a well-known TikToker at the time with over 230,000 followers.

So Wilson stays busy and he loves social media models and MILFS. He’s the typical star QB but without any star production. Being handsome and blond and a QB in New York has done great for Wilson’s love life.

Dellanno, however, now has only one video on TikTok that’s been posted since October of 2022. She’s done thirst-trapping and has secured the prize. She and Wilson are now engaged, as he popped the question while the couple was vacationing on the Amalfi Coast in Italy last month.

🚨THE DRAMA CONTINUES: #Broncos QB Zach Wilson ex girlfriend Abbey Gile is now engaged to his former roommate and #Commanders WR Dax Milne…



Wilson just got engaged to Nicolette Dellanno last week.



Dellanno grew up dancing, thanks to her mother, and has tried her hand at modeling for various brands such as Target. She’s currently a fashion designer

“To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you,” Wilson wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Dellanno showing off her engagement ring. “You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic. I love you.” “Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Everyday I admire your strength and I’m so incredibly proud of you,” she wrote in an Instagram post of her own. “I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. I love you.” WFAN Host Bashes Jets QB Zach Wilson For Going On Vacation With GF Before ‘Biggest Stretch Of His Career’: Says It’s Not What Elite QBs Do

Somebody hand me a handkerchief. It’s great being young and rich with zero expectations. Shout to Zach Wilson, who always keeps the ball out the end zone but is all in on his celebrity lifestyle and all of the drama and benefits that come with it.