Detroit Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson’s freak, season-ending knee injury in doing a leaping celebration after a sack on Sunday morning against New England has sent shock waves across the NFL. It’s the worst possible news for a team that looks poised to make a serious Super Bowl run.



NY Giants fans are ecstatic that star RB Cam Skattebo said he is done doing his signature backflip because Aidan Hutchinson’s freak injury while celebrating a sack opened his eyes to what he is risking coming off a major ankle dislocation, fractured fibula, and ruptured deltoid ligament that ended a promising rookie season. (Getty Images)

The shocking turn of events has apparently scared straight New York Giants adventurous running back Cam Skattebo, who has received backlash for doing backflips following his scores.

Cam Skattebo Says He Will No Longer Do Backflips After Scoring Touch Down

According to reports, Skattebo said he is done doing his signature backflip because Hutchinson’s injury opened his eyes to what he is risking coming off a major open ankle dislocation, fractured fibula, and ruptured deltoid ligament, requiring emergency surgery and ending his season.

“It’s hard to see,” Skattebo, who has also battled a nagging hamstring problem, told reporters after practice on Wednesday. “Mentally, I’m like: ‘I’m not doing that. That ain’t going to happen to me.’”

Skattebo has faced backlash on several occasions from within the organization and by fans for his daredevil mentality, which aids him during his performance on the field, but could eventually become a detriment at the wrong time. Nobody lives life in the NFL thinking about getting injured, because every player is just one play away from an injury. However, adding to the probability of that injury by attempting backflips in full pads after rumbling for 50 yards just isn’t a sound business decision.

Three weeks after his horrific injury, Skattebo appeared at WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” on Nov. 17, 2025, at Madison Square Garden, where he got involved in a physical segment with WWE stars, outraging fans.

According to Skattebo, by the time of the event his ankle already had been surgically repaired with plates and screws. He basically told fans to shove it. That was the first sign that the dual threat wasn’t working with a full deck. He also got into hot water with team officials over the summer when he landed awkwardly doing a backflip.

RELATED: ‘Overall Stupidity Of His Actions Will Ruin His Giants Career’: NFL Fans Say Cam Skattebo May Have CTE After Failed Backflip At WWE Fanatics Fest

“The big picture message is you want to take care of yourself,” coach John Harbaugh said at the time. “You want to take care of your team. Do everything you can do to be healthy, be back, be right, be good.”

Giants Fans Breath Sigh Of Relief With Cam Skattebo Announcement

And while doing flips or any other celebration at the pro level is definitely not frowned upon because showmanship is the No. 1 selling point, most of the fan sentiment towards Skattebo’s announcement was favorable.

“He beat the CTE allegations,” one user said int he comments on X.

“As if the risk wasn’t already obvious enough. At least he got it before it was too late,” one Giants fan celebrated.

“Thank god. But I don’t believe him. Actions speak louder than words…,” said one skeptical netizen.

“It was always strange that John Harbaugh never stopped Skattebo from doing that to begin with!” one Giants fan commented.

“Glad to know he’s not a complete idiot…,” another agreed.

Skattebo has been a huge cog in the Giants’ offense, rushing for 496 yards and four touchdowns on 116 carries in his second year in the NFL, including two scores last Thursday night against Washington. The Giants are in first place in the NFC East, and the maturity that Skattebo has shown with this declaration to stop backflipping may not seem like a big deal to outsiders looking in. But it means everything for the Giants, who are not trying to build a brand, but recapture a culture of winning as big business.

Aidan Hutchinson Misses Second Detroit Lions SB Run

Hutchinson earned a 91.8 overall PFF defensive grade in the 2026 season, which ranks him 1st among 111 qualified edge defenders. His PFF pass-rush grade of 91.0 is also tops among 111 qualified edge defenders. His run-defense grade of 73.8 ranked 16th at the position. He generated 52 total pressures as a pass rusher, including 7 sacks, 34 hurries and 11 hits. Against the run, he recorded 11 solo tackles.

The last time Detroit (7-2) was in the position of being legit title contenders, Hutchinson fractured his fibula late in the 2024 season. His absence tanked their Super Bowl hopes and caught up with the 15-2 team in a first-round playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.