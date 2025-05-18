“I Was Jumped By Multiple Individuals”: Antonio Brown Is Living The Wild Teenage Life He Never Had

Two things in life are certain, and that’s death and taxes. But, if we were to add a third element to that maxim it just might be former NFL star Antonio Brown having another dispute with law enforcement and/or crashing out via social media. Unfortunately for Brown in retirement that’s become the MO for the former dynamic playmaker who once torched NFL defenses.

Brown, who’s made it almost a daily ritual to tease and take subtle jabs at former teammate and seven-time Super Bowl champion-winning quarterback Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is once again the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. Over the weekend the former Central Michigan Chippewas standout was involved in a fight following a celebrity boxing event in Miami. During the melee, which Brown can be seen in the middle of, gunshots rang out.

Antonio Brown got jumped 😳 pic.twitter.com/lxsg1D8uhB — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 17, 2025

Brown Gives His Side Of The Story

In the aftermath of the drama, Brown took to social media to explain his side of the story. The former Pittsburgh Steelers legend says he was “jumped by multiple individuals” who were attempting to take his jewelry.

“Regarding the boxing event that happened last night,” Browns’s post on X reads. “I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.

“I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love.”

The shifty do-it-all pass catcher last played in the NFL in 2021, and since then has become more of a sideshow than anything else.

Antonio Brown has been released after allegedly firing shots at people who tried to steal his chain, then casually walked back onto Adin Ross’s stream 👀 pic.twitter.com/DYmlI8v806 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 17, 2025

Brown Was On Hall Of Fame Trajectory

During his first nine seasons in Pittsburgh, Brown reached at least 1,100 yards receiving in seven of those campaigns. In totality he amassed 12,291 receiving yards, which ranks 26th all time. His 83 career touchdowns also rank 26th all time. Brown’s 928 receptions rank 25th all time as well.

Brown’s peak years present him as Hall of Fame, but no way he ever gets that call to Canton with how ridiculous his post football life is playing out right in front of us.