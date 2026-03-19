‘I’m Just Happy His Mom Let Him Play’: Tom Brady Has Jokes For Jayden Daniels’ Helicopter Mom Regina Jackson Ahead Of Flag Football Game

Tom Brady has shown us another side of his personality since retiring from the NFL as The GOAT. His game analysis, pursuit of young hotties and overall explosion out of his football shell has made him a bit more tolerable to fans who have rooted against him in the past.

Tom Brady Takes Jab At Jayden Daniels & His Mom

Recently, Brady licked shots at Washington Commanders 25-year-old quarterback Jayden Daniels leading up to their upcoming flag football game.

Tom Brady to Jayden Daniels: “I haven’t seen Jayden on the field in 7 or 8 months. … I’m just happy his mom let him play.” 😳



(🎥 @nypostsports)



pic.twitter.com/dBQqyTII1m — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 19, 2026

“I haven’t seen Jayden on the field in 7 or 8 months. … I’m just happy his mom let him play,” Brady said during a wicked trash talking session.

After a rookie season in which he took the NFL by storm, Daniels battled injuries in 2025, only managing to take the field for seven starts. Along with his multi-skilled offensive attack, Daniels is known for having a very close relationship with his mom, Regina Jackson, who hasn’t been shy about the fact that she is very active in her son’s life. She handles business deals for him and is very vocal about her dedication to vetting the women in his life and making sure his four-year, $37,746,650 contract does not fall into the hands of gold diggers.

RELATED: ‘The Wife He Gets Will Have To Be Very Passive’: Jayden Daniels’ Mom Defends Her Protective Nature, Won’t Let Gold Diggers Extort Her Son

She’s even been known to accompany her son on dates, which she addressed on The “Pivot” podcast with Ryan Clark last year.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jayden Daniels has gone viral with fans confused about why his mother is third wheeling his dinner date in Miami 😳😳



She even tried to hide from the paparazzi… pic.twitter.com/StcWPj8szH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 6, 2025

Clark asked Daniels’ mom about her parenting, which some say is a bit overboard. People wanted to know why she was always hanging around, especially when Daniels seemed to be in the vicinity of another woman.

Regina Jackson speaks on protecting her son, NFL player Jayden Daniels, from women who prey on millionaire athletes — and responds to the backlash she receives on social media, saying: "I'm a mom that protects my son."



(🎥 The Pivot Podcast/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/umC66AcQiy — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 11, 2025

“Also raising a daughter, why have you been so diligent in protecting Jayden from the wrong woman,” Clark asked. “I can only laugh about it,” said Jackson. “The whole girls’ comment was made two years ago when he was in LSU and there was a question asked; What is your biggest fear? That should be every parent’s biggest fear. If you’re a star athlete or a female in the WNBA that should be your biggest fear. The men or the women, because you’re a public figure and your dollar amount is associated with your name, so you never know who is for you and who is really against you.”

Fans have had plenty to say about JD’s relationship with his mom and Brady’s joke lets us all know that people are really intrigued by it.

Some took offense to it and tried to call out Brady.

“Brady out here acting like he’s still got 7 rings while shading a dude who actually plays in the modern NFL Jayden’s mom probably has more wins than Tom’s post-retirement media career,” one fan said. “Tom Brady is white. He has no business commenting on a black families dynamics when his own family left him. Foh,” one fan commented on X. “Brady spent his last 2 Tampa seasons throwing to receivers who couldn’t stay healthy and then retired for 40 days before coming back. Jayden took a hit in his first year as a starter and still got to the NFC title game. Brady calling out anyone’s availability is a bit rich,” another added.

Most fans thought it was a lighthearted jab at Daniels who is apparently on Brady’s radar.

“Tom Brady saying that with a smile is crazy but you can tell there’s real respect behind it. Jayden Daniels got people watching, even the GOAT is tuned in. This is one of those moments where you just know something special is building.,” a netizen added. “Brady is known for his relaxed and humorous interview style, so this statement may just be a veteran teasing a newcomer, similar to “’ocker room humor’ in locker room culture,” another surmised.

Jayden Daniels Has Much To Prove This Season

Daniels has a crossroads year coming up. His durability has come into question and that’s one area where his mom can’t help him. Washington Commanders fans were given a taste of how successful the team can be when their signal caller is healthy.