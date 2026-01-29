‘Tom Brady Is Lance Armstrong Without The Bicycle’: Rob Parker Says Bill Belichick and Brady Should Be Banned From Pro Football Hall of Fame For Cheating While GOATED

Rob Parker has long been critical of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady because of the cheating scandals that the longtime sports media reporter feels have been brushed aside in favor of creating an image of dominance gained without any illegal advantages.



Rob Parker Supports Bill Belichick First-Ballot Hall of Fame Snub

Few fans have sided with Parker on his criticism of the New England Patriots over the years, but it seems the Hall of Fame voters are on the same wave length as the six-time Super Bowl champion coach didn’t get a bust in Canton on his first ballot as most predicted.



Belichick’s snub sent shockwaves across football, with many notable names lashing out at the voting committee for a tremendous oversight.

Parker, on the other hand, has basked in the glory, agreeing that Belichick doesn’t belong in.

🎙️@robparkerMLBbro: "I have mad respect for sports writers to be able to say Bill Belichick shouldn't be rewarded for cheating."



🎙️@Kdubblive: "Is this just them saying, 'you're not getting in first ballot or are they trying to make a statement and say you're not getting in?'" pic.twitter.com/97fA8qEKdm — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) January 28, 2026

Rob Parker said: “I have mad respect for sports writers to be able to say Bill Belichick shouldn’t be rewarded for cheating.” Remember…Robert Kraft is not in and he’s 85 years old and now Bill Belichick is not on the first ballot. If I’m Tom Brady my shorts are brown at home.”

Speaking of Robert Kraft, he was very vocal in expressing the fact that Bill Belichick should have been a first ballot Hall of Famer.



”He unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Kraft said in a statement.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft sounded off on legendary Pats head coach Bill Belichick's shocking Hall of Fame snub. pic.twitter.com/JpE00QB1hp — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 28, 2026

Rob Parker Says Bill Belichick Cheated Twice So Shouldn’t Be In Hall Of Fame





According to Parker, Belichick doesn’t deserve to be in Canton because of Spygate and Deflategate. While appearing on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” on Wednesday afternoon, Parker further defended his position.

“Where is the punishment? Shouldn’t there be some integrity, honesty in the Hall of Fame?” Parker asked. “I think it goes hand in hand. Pete Rose is not in the Hall of Fame, Barry Bonds is not in the Hall of Fame, Roger Clemens is not in the Hall of Fame. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady should not be in the Hall of Fame either.”

Parker didn’t stop there. The Killer Bees (Brady & Belichick) were a dominant team for 20 seasons and nine Super Bowls, so he suggested that Tom Brady – The GOAT – should meet the same fate.

Rob Parker Says Tom Brady Cheated Too, Should Not Be Rewarded First-Ballot HOF

Parker received pushback from Smith, who says he “almost had a heart attack” and asked Parker to clarify whether he really believes that the seven-time Super Bowl champion doesn’t belong in the Hall of Fame.

“Tom Brady shouldn’t be a first-ballot Hall of Famer?” Smith asked. “No way, no how.” Parker insisted. “Tom Brady is best described as Lance Armstrong without the bicycle. They cheated! They cheated. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are connected at the hip, this is what should happen. Look at Robert Kraft! He’s been denied 13 years in a row! He’s not in the Hall of Fame as an owner.”

Fans React To Rob Parker’s Take On Bill Belichick Hall Of Fame Snub

Parker already has a legion of enemies who have attacked his Tom Brady takes over the years. The audacity of Parker to ever question anything about the Patriots and Tom Brady, despite obvious evidence of multiple cheating scandals, makes him public enemy No. 1 among Brady and Belichick worshippers. Others tend to agree with him.

“Belichick’s “mastery” of sign-stealing shouldn’t be rewarded! From spygate to deflategate the Patriots were a team whose success was tainted! Cheating in sports is BAD for players & fans!,” one netizen said. “Folks seem to forget that the NFL destroyed a TON of evidence, notes, etc..from the investigation on CHEATING AND SPYING! I think it’s safe 2say that based on the preponderance of evidence—this was justified,” said one fan who supported Belichick’s Hall of Fame first-ballot snub.

Patriots fans came at Parker with full force.

“That’s the guy who said Brady was cooked and finished… then he won 3 more superbowls. Stop giving dumbah foos the mic bro,” one fan said. “It’s petty garbage,” one netizen replied to Rob’s comments supporting Belichick’s Hall of Fame denial. “The Patriots paid for their alleged transgressions as judged by the NFL. The HOF voters decided that wasn’t enough. Precisely WHAT gives those voters that right?”

Another fan said in Belichick and Brady’s defense:

“Deflate-Gate was fake news. Basic science was ignored for ego. And most simpletons don’t understand the nuance of Spy-Gate, & the authorized area issues that Roger Goodell was involved in. People would rather be cheerleaders for their agenda.”

Parker’s takes tend to get the sports world in a frenzy, and he continues to hold Brady and Belichick to task for the cheating scandals that may eventually come back to taint their mythical careers.