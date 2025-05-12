‘The Wife He Gets Will Have To Be Very Passive’: Jayden Daniels’ Mom Defends Her Protective Nature, Won’t Let Gold Diggers Extort Her Son

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ is close to his mother. So close that she wouldn’t even let him have a conversation at the NCAA Tournament with USC star JuJu Watkins, without sitting in between them. The All-Pro quarterback’s mom, Regina has been in the public eye and sometimes criticized for her involvement in her 24-year-old son’s life.

There’s been a lot of speculation about Daniels’ mom and comments she made in the past about keeping her son away from gold diggers.

Jayden Daniels’ Protective Mother Speaks Her Peace On The Pivot Podcast

‘The Pivot’ podcast was able to get Regina Jackson for a Mother’s Day interview so she can clear the air on the perceptions involving her relationship with her son, star quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

Clark asked Daniels’ mom about her parenting, which some say is a bit overboard. People wanted to know why she was always hanging around, especially when Daniels seemed to be in the vicinity of another woman.

“Also raising a daughter, why have you been so diligent in protecting Jayden from the wrong woman,” Clark asked. “I can only laugh about it,” said Jackson. “The whole girls’ comment was made two years ago when he was in LSU and there was a question asked; What is your biggest fear? That should be every parent’s biggest fear. If you’re a star athlete, or a female in the WNBA that should be your biggest fear. The men or the women, because you’re a public figure and your dollar amount is associated with your name, so you never know who is for you and who is really against you.”

Jackson made became familiar to every football fan after she appeared in Amazon’s The Money Game after the Commanders upset the NFC first seed Detroit Lions in the divisional round, 45-31. She declared that ‘girls’ or ‘romantic relationships’ would be the biggest threat to her son’s NFL career.

We know how his mom gets down already. Ryan Clark reminds Jackson that she was seen accompanying Daniels on a date in Miami in addition to curbing JuJu. Social media of course is split on how they feel about Jackson’s helicopter parenting of a grown man.

While one section of the social media praised Jackson for keeping a sharp eye on the Heisman Trophy winner, others criticized her for being too clingy.

‘She’s protecting JD5 from the snow bunny crisis,’ said one fan referring to the high amount of Black NFL players dating white women. “I’m going to be honest it’s one thing to protect your children from blood thirsty money hungry women but her energy is weird like she’s trying to control him. Like she doesn’t want another woman in his life,” said one concerned fan. “She wants the attention, and you can tell. Yea good for her to be a protective mother but we all can see what is going on she’s a control freak that don’t want a woman to take her place she wants to be the center of Jayden’s life and achievements,” added another netizen.

Some still find the relationship plain weird and problematic for his future.

“She’s referring to her 24-year-old son as a kid and “I allow” him to date,” one woman on X said. “She must not hear herself. He’ll not have a strong woman in his life other than her. The wife he gets will have to be very passive bc his mother will be both their guardian.

The backlash was fierce on X, but it didn’t bother Jackson. She wants to make sure that Daniels stays on his path for success after winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award is only the beginning

There were mothers across social media also came to Jackson’s defense.

“I have no issues with this, Keep doing you @LovelyMzJackson protect your son at all cost!!! Excellent perspective,” added another netizen, showing support for the mother-son bond. “Those deriding their relationship have not raised a person who has risen to the position he’s in. Not that yours isn’t a good kid or you aren’t a good parent, but chances are high he’s not going to become a multi-zillionaire in his 20s. For them it works.”

Who can blame her for being leery of her son’s success. NBA stars such as Zion Williamson and Anthony Edwards and others have gotten involved with IG models and gold diggers who have already entitled themselves to the wealth of men they have procreated with but want no long-term connections.

Jayden Daniels’ Mom Also Handles All Of His “Business”

As he becomes more popular, more people will be trying to be a part of his world. His mother, who also handles most of his business, not just his relationships, says she’s all for her son dating, but doesn’t want him to be exploited.

“Our thing is like; I want Jayden to date. My son can date and live freely and make his own decisions. However, the relationship we have he does value my opinion because when my kids were little, I did a lot for them and my kids saw that. I worked too hard to allow anybody at any moment to come in and just take it away. I have a view of what a good person is, but my son is 24 and he does have to go through things and learn on his own. He’s a great kid and I’m thankful for him. He’s not like some of these other guys. He’s really to himself. A homebody. I’m trying to work on his afterlife after sports. I want to keep him involved in the world. Like I’m in charge of his foundation and we’re trying to build facilities that’s gonna help the youth. On top of his everyday business dealings, how we are positioning him and all this other stuff.” She says, when you see her son out and about, it’s all business.

“It’s not like you guys see me hanging out and we are just partying,” Jakson told Clark.

Clark asked her about moments on social when people would pick apart “your proximity to Jayden” and what that means.

“The context is always put out. Unfortunately, we are in a world now where click bait is it. I’m on TikTok and I’m like God, it takes a lot out of you to not respond. I’m getting tagged on twitter and I’m getting threatened and it’s all because I’m a mom who protects her son. The narratives don’t need to be painted even worse.”

Jackson also says she’s in a different position than most parents. Her son is a huge brand and she’s been handling his business and has all of the certifications to be taken seriously.

“What parent is certified in handling all their kids’ business affairs? That’s a top two athlete right now. It’s kind of hard. I want my son to play the game he loves at the highest level and in the world, we are in it’s hard to keep the main thing the main thing without a good support system. “Jayden doesn’t really handle any stuff unless it’s vetted through me because I’m the person closest to him and I know what he likes and doesn’t like,” said Jackson. “So, I’m fed a lot of the stuff before we bring it to him.”

So despite the public backlash, JD5’s mom let the world know on Mother’s Day that she will always be in the mix. If you want a piece of Jayden Daniels, you have to go through his mother first.