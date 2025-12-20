‘The Most Logical Person Has Actually Been Him’ | Ryan Clark Lauds Shedeur Sanders For Maturity Amidst Season Of Hyper Scrutiny

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has had his ups and downs this season, and despite it all the former Colorado Buffaloes standout has taken it all in stride. As he prepares to lead the Browns against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, he’s being lauded for his professionalism and maturity amidst a very trying rookie season.







Sanders, has been so impressive amidst his constant detractors that ESPN NFL analyst and “The Pivot” co-host Ryan Clark had to give him credit for how he’s handled himself. Speaking on his hit podcast, the former LSU Tigers star and one-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t hold back when lauding Coach Prime’s youngest son.

It’s like we are the little kids who can’t wait for school to be out for the holidays…Happy Friday Pivot Familyhttps://t.co/EDCDDJxYPv pic.twitter.com/om8qVljAPt — Pivot Podcast (@thepivot) December 19, 2025

Clark Speaks Highly Of Sanders

“Shedeur Sanders is a grifter’s paradise … the most logical person has actually been him,” Clark said. “There’s a group of ignorant people that want to see Shedeur fail. People cover sport only say negative things to excite that base while riling up his supporters. Who being honest, only want to hear, ‘Shedeur’s great.’ Is it OK to just tell the truth?”

“His character’s been attacked unnecessarily,” he continued. “No young man is perfect, but he’s certainly nearly what some try to make him. He isn’t a finished product. So, can we please be logical about what’s happening? Thank God Shedeur is. He’s the most adult person in the room.”

Clark’s comments stem from the constant dissension that’s been ongoing in the Cleveland locker room and quarterback room this season. Things came to a head during last week’s blowout loss to the Bears, where somehow Sanders was as given the wrong play wristband.

Every single NFL team had multiple chances. Not once. Not twice.

At least four different opportunities to take him. And they all passed.

Now here we are weeks into the season, and #ShedeurSanders is doing exactly what people said he couldn’t.

Commanding the huddle. #colincowherd pic.twitter.com/N25KJVbG4E — Shedeur Sanders TV (@ShedeurTV) December 19, 2025

Sanders Has Continuously Taken High Road

Ever since he inexplicably slipped to the fifth round Sanders has shown a maturity that was a huge question mark prior to his arrival to the league. He’s avoided throwing his coach under the bus after tough game decisions, showing respect for the staff. As he’s forged his own path in the NFL separate from his legendary father Deion Sanders, the strong-armed gunslinger has maintained a positive and independent stance, focusing on his own legacy.

Bills HC Praises Sanders

As his Bills team prepares to face the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, head coach Sean McDermott praised the young 23-year-old who will be making his fifth start this season.

“Good player, good young player off to a great start. Dangerous with the tool set that he brings to the table,” McDermott said in a press conference on Wednesday. “He’s done a great job. I think their offense has ratcheted up since he’s been under center. So, that’ll be a big challenge for us.”

In four starts and five game appearances Sanders is 1-3 with 946 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions.