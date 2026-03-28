‘The Browns Don’t Have To Worry About Ty Simpson’: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Checks Field Yates For Saying The Browns Need A QB When They Have Shedeur Sanders

As the 2026 NFL draft approaches the predictions as to where the top talent will land changes daily. A lot of it is based upon teams not trying to show their hand. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. is always in the mix, and he’s been known to check his fellow draft analysts a time or two.



RELATED: ‘Had A Higher Grade On Shedeur Sanders Than Anybody In This Draft Class’: CBS Reporter Exposes Fernando Mendoza Hype, Says Browns QB Is Better

That’s exactly what he did during a recent episode of “NFL Live,” as Field Yates pushed Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson on a few including the Cleveland Browns, Kiper pushed back. The longtime NFL draft expert was quick to say not so fast because the Browns have Shedeur Sanders.

No Way: Mel Kiper Jr. goes OFF on Field Yates for saying the Browns need to check out Ty Simpson.



“The Browns don't have to worry about Ty Simpson. They got a better QB than Ty Simpson in Shedeur Sanders. Don’t go there.”



Kiper believes Shedeur is the future 👀 pic.twitter.com/42YwNZbfZs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 26, 2026

Kiper Jr. Defends Coach Prime’s Youngest Son

With the consensus that Indiana Hoosiers signal caller and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, teams picking after the Las Vegas Raiders who need a quarterback will likely take a long hard look at Simpson.

Yates is one who believes the Browns will think about taking Simpson. But don’t tell that to Kiper Jr., who isn’t buying the hype of Simpson over Sanders.

“The Browns don’t have to worry about Ty Simpson. They got a better QB than Ty Simpson in Shedeur Sanders. Don’t go there,” Kiper said.

It’s safe to say that if no one else believes in what Sanders is and can become, an exception is Kiper, who has him as the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL draft.

NEWS: Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson was asked why #NFL teams should draft him.



“I’m a program changer”



Shedeur Sanders fans are angry with these comments, saying that when Sanders said things like this, he was called out by the media for being cocky.



😬pic.twitter.com/klW5HLaXxn — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 26, 2026

Mel Kiper Has Long Been On The Shedeur Bandwagon

To hear Kiper speak so highly of Sanders shouldn’t come as a surprise, especially when you consider he always had him ranked as the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the last year’s draft.

Prior to the draft he raved about myriad things that he thought Sanders did better than the other prospects. He praised Sanders’ accuracy, pocket movement and high-pressure performance. Despite Cam Ward going No. 1 overall to the Titans, Kiper consistently prioritized Sanders, drawing criticism for focusing on him during the draft.



What’s Next For Kiper And Yates

As the draft nears, ESPN‘s two top draft experts will be focused on continued analysis for the 2026 NFL draft, including breaking down sleepers and potential top picks. They are producing multiple iterations of their mock drafts (2.0 and 3.0 already released).

While also focusing on high-profile prospects such as quarterback Fernando Mendoza, safety Caleb Downs, and linebacker Sonny Styles, each will continue to provide regular contributions to ESPN’s “First Draft” podcast, “NFL Live,” and other platforms leading up to the draft.