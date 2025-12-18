‘Worst Starting Quarterback’: Fans War Over Shedeur Sanders Being Top 10 In Pro Bowl QB Voting Outpacing Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow

The ups and downs of Shedeur Sanders’ rookie season in the NFL and the fever-pitched discussions surrounding his fifth-round draft plummet and tumultuous time with the Cleveland Browns has filled the news pages, blogs and debate shows with fodder for days.

From his career day against the Las Vegas Raiders to a career-worst performance the following week against the surging Chicago Bears, Shedeur always steps to the microphone and speaks his truth.

Shedeur Sanders Top 10 Quarterback In Pro Bowl Voting So Far: More Votes Than Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts

Whether you like him or hate him (there doesn’t seem to be an in-between) Shedeur’s impact on the fans – particularly the younger generation – is undeniable.

Despite making just four career starts and playing in five games for the 3-11 Cleveland Browns, Sanders is currently 10th in Pro Bowl voting among quarterbacks. The rookie, who was thrown into the fire with no starting reps in the third quarter of a game against the Ravens after starter Dillon Gabriel was knocked out, has thrown for five touchdowns with six interceptions for 946 total yards. He 1-3 as a starter.

🚨🚨THIS IS INSANE🚨🚨#Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has the 10TH MOST PRO BOWL VOTES among all QBs.



Sanders has more votes than Bo Nix.



Shedeur has two starts already where his passer rating would’ve been higher if he had spiked the ball every play.



ABSURD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HRY8YjobNX — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 16, 2025

Sanders inexplicably ranks ahead of established NFL superstar quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts. Also, Baker Mayfield and established first-round young gunners such as Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Bo Nix, whose team is alone atop the NFL at 12-2.

Pro Bowl players are determined by a vote of fans, coaches and fellow players, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward determining the selections. As far as rookie QBs are concerned, Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward are also getting out-voted by Sanders. Both have played more games and posted better statistics.

NFL Fans React To Shedeur Sanders Top 10 In Pro Bowl Votes For Quarterbacks

Shedeur Sanders fans familiar with his rough road to this point celebrated his voting position.

“Shedeur Sanders is keeping the haters big mad,” one Shedeur fan wrote on X. “I’m all for this because of what the NFL did to him,” another Shedeur fan said. “I’m about to go vote for him right now. Ya can stay mad,” a third fan wrote.

Then, of course there were people so incensed by the fact that Shedeur is a likeable guy with a load of potential and probably a long career as a quarterback in the NFL, that they spew words with an obvious dissension that is hard to understand.

“He is just like Bronny James. Way overhyped just because of who his Dad is, and media buzz,” said a fan on X. “This is why letting fans vote for this is silly,” said one netizen, upset with the love Shedeur is getting from fans. “Easily the worst starting QB in the league, but his fans think he is a franchise guy and a pro bowler. They have excuses for everything. This guy can’t even keep his wristband on,” another fan complained. “Cleveland should trade him!!!,” another anti-Shedeur fan quipped.

ESPN Jeff Saturday Says Kevin Stefanski Handling Of Shedeur Sanders Is ‘Malpractice’

Sanders has been thrown into a situation that would crush most rookies.

ESPN’s Jeff Saturday said Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski should be led out the door for “malpractice” with the way he handled Shedeur, who went into training camp as the Browns’ fourth-string quarterback.

After an offseason of certain fans and analysts justifying his selection as the 144th best player in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders put in work as the franchise continued to show why it has just three playoff appearances in 22 seasons by underperforming on the field and in its executive offices.

With a few games left in the season, including what should be an ugly affair against a Buffalo Bills team thirsty to get into better position for a Super Bowl run and possibly even catch the NEW England Patriots in the AFC East, Shedeur has an opportunity to bolster his Pro Bowl campaign.

Shedeur Ranked Third Among NFL Draft Prospects In Preseason Jersey Sales

Despite the backlash and character assassination campaign, Shedeur still had one of the highest selling jerseys in the Spring. As a starter, he continues to move the needle when it comes to explosive NFL stories. In addition, Shedeur has a huge fan base that continues to grow. I’d bet that his fan votes were overwhelming, thus his position as a Top 10 quarterback that they want to see in a Pro Bowl.

He also continues to receive support from President Donald Trump, who called out the owners as “stupid” for letting Shedeur drop so far in the draft. Then after his 364 =yard and three TD passing performance against the raiders, Trump posted:

“Shedeur Sanders was GREAT. Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The numbers speak for themselves, and Sanders remains a talent that the fans want to see on the field. Not for a game or two but for the long haul and given a chance to earn all of the love and respect he’s already getting from NFL fans.