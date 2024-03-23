‘Life Goes On’ | Death Of 14-Year-Old Jordan Love’s Father Was A High Price To Pay For QB’s Current Rise To Stardom With Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love just finished his first season as the team’s starter after sitting behind former four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers the first three seasons of his career.



This season was critical. The Packers were at a cross roads without Rodgers. Either Love would prove he could continue the legacy of quarterback excellence, or he would be ushering in a rebuild.

Love’s ability to handle the job, is something most questioned when Green Bay Packers chose him with the 26th pick of the 2020 NFL draft.



In his first season under center, Love didn’t disappoint leading the Packers to a surprising wildcard berth. That was followed with a huge upset in a road win over the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys.



With the win, the Packers became the first seventh-seed to win a playoff game.



Love also finished second in the NFL with (32) touchdown passes, only Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had more with (36). Love’s play proves the Packers made the correct choice in 2020 when many believed they’d draft a wide receiver to help Rodgers.

Tragedy Helped Shape Love: Lost His Dad at 14

During a recent appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, Love told hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder about his journey.



Love’s story is one of perseverance which stems from losing his dad to suicide at age 14.



At the time of his dad’s unfortunate death, Love actually considered giving up football, only to be reminded by his mom that his father’s dream was to see his lone son (Love has three sisters) play in the NFL.



His dad was so set on his son being a star he nearly named him Michael Jordan Love, and his family supported him which is why he didn’t give it up.

“That whole year was tough, because we’ve gotta adjust our life,” Love recalled. “It taught me a young age that adversity happens in life. You want life to be perfect, you want to think it’s this dream in a fairy tail that everything is gonna be happy, everybody is gonna be healthy, but life goes on and things happen.”

NFL Quarterbacks think differently & move differently…it’s always about the next play but in the quiet times it’s about learning from the past ones@jordan3love shares w/ @Realrclark25 @FredTaylorMade @OfficialCrowder how he is always improving #nfl https://t.co/Yus1fNbPEz pic.twitter.com/P0vxwzfoYO — Pivot Podcast (@thepivot) March 22, 2024

Love Says The Time Is Now In Green Bay

Love’s growth and maturity which he displayed throughout the season also resonated in the interview. The rising do-it-all gunslinger was open about his upbringing and what his dad meant to him.



He also mentioned how his dad’s memory motivates him to strive for greatness. His confidence is also brimming these days as he looks towards the future. Love feels the Packers Super Bowl window is now.

“It’s a great feeling, man. We are all hungry for the upcoming year, Love said. “The confidence from top to bottom is there. The organization feels that it’s the perfect time to have a chance to win the Super Bowl this year.”

Packers Ready To Make Super Bowl 59 Jump?

In an effort to make a run at Super Bowl 59 the Packers have made some solid offseason additions in former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs who led the league in rushing in 2022 with (1,653) yards. On defense they added rising safety Xavier McKinney who in four seasons with the Giants tallied 279 tackles and nine interceptions.

With eight total picks in the 2024 NFL draft, including five in the first 91 picks, the Packers should be able to add some quality talent to their young and extremely talented roster.