The Rise Of Jordan Love | Former Utah State QB Took Time To Develop, But Has Officially Moved Packers Fans Past Aaron Rodgers Era

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is playing the best football of his career. The strong-armed gunslinger who was a surprise first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft is beginning to show why the Packers made him their choice to succeed former four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

After getting off to a great start to begin the season, Love hit a bit of a rough patch, but in the last two games (wins over the Lions and Chiefs) he’s been magnificent.

In those two games, which also got the Packers back into the thick of the NFC playoff race, Love went 47-for-68 for 535 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. It’s a real tribute to the work he and head coach Matt LaFleur have put into getting the talented, but at times erratic, signal-caller playing at a high level.

Remember when the Packers drafted Love in 2020? Rodgers wasn’t happy about it and Packers fans and media questioned the move because Rodgers was still playing at an All-Pro. Fast forward four years later and the 40-year-old Rodgers is on the New York Jets sidelined with a torn Achilles.

Meanwhile, Love’s arrival comes at the perfect time, as the Packers schedule will now open up with four very winnable games in the last five weeks.





Love Matured Sitting Three Years Behind Rodgers

Love’s play has caught the attention of many, one being ESPN NFL analyst Dominique Foxworth, who had this to say about him during Monday’s episode of “Get Up”:

“We don’t see this type of improvement and accuracy very often in quarterbacks, his ability to put the ball where he wants it. Previously one of his real issues was he would read it right and throw it wrong.”

That’s a byproduct of being able to develop at his pace while Rodgers was the starter. You can never discount the invaluable experience he gained watching Rodgers daily. It means something for any player to have a mentor, but especially at the quarterback position.

Rodgers himself sat behind Brett Favre for three seasons. That seems to be the norm in Green Bay, but most franchises haven’t been afforded 31 consecutive years of Hall of Fame quarterback play.



Related: Black QB Chronicles: Jordan Love & Jalen Hurts Mark New Era of Acceptance (theshadowleague.com)



Packers Have Big Potential With Love

When you look at the Packers’ roster, they have talented skill players talent at the running back and wide receiver positions. Their offensive line is getting better every week, and they have a steadily growing and rising defense. The key to all that rounding into a real contender in the NFC is the play of Love. If he continues to grow the Packers will have a chance to be really, really good for a long time. Love has the most games (4) this season with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.