“He’s Nothing Special” | Bears Safety Jaquan Brisker Isn’t Ready To Crown Packers’ Jordan Love After QB’s Performance In Sunday’s Win

Once again, the Green Bay Packers went into the Soldier Field and battered the Chicago Bears.

After watching former quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre go a combined 47-18 over the past 32 seasons, first-year starter, and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love kept the trend going on Sunday in Chicago.

Jordan Love Outplayed Justin Fields

The former Utah State star looked the part and ready to succeed and lead the Packers into a new era with him at the helm. In the Packers’ convincing 38-20-win, Love went 15 of 27 for 245 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Love looked confident and in complete command of the Packers attack. Even with last year’s breakout star wideout Christian Watson sidelined with an injury, Love picked the Bears defense apart. But one Bears defender wasn’t at all impressed with Love’s outing.

Nothing Special?

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, who was on the short end of one of Love’s three touchdown tosses, wasn’t too impressed with what he witnessed from Love, even referring to it as “nothing special.”

“I don’t even know how to answer that,” Brisker said after the game. “He’s just Jordan Love. Number 10. Packers quarterback. He’s nothing special.”

Brisker then invoked how things will be different the next time they see Love and the Packers. While. that sounds good, if the Bears couldn’t contain Love with the entire offseason to prepare and him missing his top receiver, the likelihood they do it in the next matchup isn’t great. But Brisker seems confident and told reporters this in his media session.

“We’re going to stay the course. We’re going to focus Tampa. We see them again. They’ll get theirs.”

Brisker Should Be More Focused On His QB

Brisker speaking on Love is odd, considering his young QB Justin Fields still looks lost under center unless he’s running or it’s a broken play. That should worry Brisker more because unless that changes it’s gonna be another long, arduous and windy season in Chitown.

Love showed everything Fields has failed to show in his third season. And that should be alarming.

