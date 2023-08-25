“They’ll Probably Go Nine And Eight” | Stephen A. Smith Predicts Packers Will Win More Games With Jordan Love This Year Than With Aaron Rodgers Last Year 

After 15 years of Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the Green Bay Packers are handing the keys to surprise 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love. That’s right, after 31 consecutive seasons Hall of Fame quarterback play between Brett Favre and the aforementioned Rodgers, the Packers are starting over with the former Utah State standout.

And, while most oddsmakers don’t see things going too well in Green Bay this season, ESPN’s own Stephen A. Smith begs to differ. In fact, the loquacious one himself believes the “Go Pack Go,” will post a better record in Love’s first season under center, than in Rodgers’ final season.

Smith Says A Winning Record For The Cheeseheads

Last season the Packers finished the season 8-9 and just missed the playoffs by virtue of their regular-season finale loss to the Detroit Lions. But, Smith says don’t fret, because this team under Love will have a winning record in a year many believe they’ll struggle mightily.

During Thursday’s episode of “First Take,” Smith spoke with conviction about this 2023 version of the Packers.

“I predict about nine games, they’ll probably go nine and eight. That’s where I’m at with them. They’ll probably have a better record this year than last year.”

This is huge coming from Smith, a well-known Rodgers apologist, who’s always referred to him as that “BAD MAN.”

Love Is Talented, Packers Have Talent Around Him As Well

The cupboard isn’t bare in Green Bay on either side of the football. With Love under center, he’ll have a dynamic running back duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to take pressure off of him.

Love also will have rising second-year receiver Christian Watson. The former North Dakota State speedster finished his rookie season with 41 receptions for over 600 yards and seven touchdowns. His breakout game came in a win versus the Cowboys when he touched paydirt three times. His partner, Romeo Doubs is another second-year guy who had a solid rookie season with 42 receptions for over 400 yards and three touchdowns.

On defense, the Packers have All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander and defensive end Kenny Clark. Star edge rusher Rashad Gary being fully healthy should help the entire defense which struggled at times last season to get pressure on opposing team’s QBs.

In a wide-open NFC North division the Packers could win nine games, and if things shake right they could also win the division.