Raiders Fans Are Fed Up With Losing Culture Of Head Coach Josh McDaniels | Fans Yell At Owner Mark Davis During Game To “Fire Him”

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to play the Green Bay Packers in a home game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night. With the team sitting at 1-3, Raiders fans are not happy with the team’s head coach Josh McDaniels.

During the team’s game last week at the Los Angeles Chargers fans began yelling at team owner Mark Davis to make a change.

The fans could be heard yelling:

“Fire him! Fire his ass!”

“Fire him, Mark!“

Davis response was pretty quick and blunt as the owner told the fans to “smarten up!”

Since McDaniels’ arrival fans have not been happy with the direction of the team, and with good reason.

After going 6-11 in McDaniels’ first season (2022), fans are not feeling how things have begun in 2023. That is in large part due to the changes that have occurred with the roster since 2022.



Things Began To Unravel When McDaniels Benched Former QB Derek Carr

As the Raiders 2022 season began to unravel in large part due to McDaniels, former franchise quarterback Derek Carr became the scapegoat. Carr was benched the final two games of the season. Since Carr didn’t take the benching well, he was asked not to come around the team, which eventually released him. Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints in the offseason and is currently their starting quarterback.

The move wasn’t something star receiver Davante Adams was happy about. Adams came over in a trade for a first and second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Part of the reason Adams chose to be traded to the Raiders was so he could play with Carr, his good friend and college QB at Fresno State.

That was just the tip of the iceberg of McDaniels’ problems as the head coach of the Raiders. A contract issue with star tailback Josh Jacobs had him sit out all of training camp before signing his franchise tender.



Adams Facing Former Team, Will He Play?

Adams will face the Packers for the first time in his career. Green Bay will always hold a special place in his heart. It’s where he spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career becoming arguably the league’s best receiver and a perennial All-Pro. The question is will he play or not after suffering a shoulder injury during last week’s loss to the Chargers.

If he does it’ll be a huge jolt for rookie backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who’s starting in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Adams has to be chomping at the bit to face his former team.

As for McDaniels, his job seems to be safe, but if enough fans and even players begin to complain, it may force Davis’ hand in making a change.