“Single Moms Need To Stop Acting Like Their Son Is Their Man”: Are JuJu Watkins and Jayden Daniels First Cousins Or Love Interests?

Video of USC star JuJu Watkins and Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels went viral on social media, especially after one clip showed the two young and rising athletes sitting next to each other and engaged in a pleasant exchange as they watched NCAA Tournament games.

RELATED: “This Should Be Illegal:” JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Other Stars Human Torch First-Round NCAA Tournament Opponents

Social media was all for it as both athletes are beloved and considered great role models for the younger generation. The next clip, however, confused everyone as Jayden Daniels’ outspoken and admittingly overprotective mom somehow maneuvered her way in between them for the cameras to catch.

Why Did Jayden Daniels’ Mom Regina Jackson Sit Between Him and JuJu Watkins?

Her presence changed the dynamic of the situation and put the spotlight on her, also elevating the fan interest, leading to jokes galore. Because why is a 24-year-old man’s mom interfering in a casual conversation that he’s having with another high-profile athlete?

It’s just plain old weird.

Jayden Daniels mom don’t bullshit 😂😂😂😂‼️She already told y’all she not letting NOBODY fck up his career pic.twitter.com/B4fgQkStx0 — CJ (@cjayyy____) March 23, 2025

Washington Commanders All-Pro Quarterback Is 24 and His Mom Is Hating On Other Women?

Jackson’s previously been vocal about protecting the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year from gold diggers.

“Some girl out there, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall, and her mama says, ‘Hey honey, you’re going to be the one to get ’em,’” she was heard saying back in January. “And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there’s someone trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels.

“So, thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening.”

Are Jayden Daniels and JuJu Watkins First Cousins?

The internet got a hold of this situation and then speculation ran wild with some suggesting the duo was in a possible relationship. Others shut down those claims as ridiculous and suggested that the two were first cousins, stating that Regina Jackson (Jayden Daniels’ mom) was related to Juju Watkins’ mom. Both superstars are from the same area in Southern California.

“I’m pretty sure it’s his cousin he was talking with, but I could be wrong. There are mom’s who will do that kind of stuff, it’s weird as hell lol,” said one fan on Reddit. “Yeah they’re cousins…. post is a nothing burger,” said another, dismissing any potential love interests between the two superstars.

Juju invited Jayden Daniels and his mom to the game, & there was a moment when the 2 sat next to each other(Mom probably went to snacks/bathroom). Media cut out Juju's mom on her right but showed JD's mom on his right. They grew up in same area,& she has a bf who plays. https://t.co/t18GDXx8NM pic.twitter.com/LmQ8fvNq9s — Victor Marioux (@VictorMarioux) March 23, 2025

So now, there’s some mass confusion about the nature of their relationship. Also concerning why Daniels’ mom sat in between these two young adults. Despite her protective nature, JuJu is no gold digger, she is from a great family and has already secured her own money in NIL deals, her Fanatics affiliation and the fact that she will be a No 1 overall pick in a future WNBA draft.

If JuJu Watkins and Jayden Daniels Are Cousins, Why Is Mom Breaking Up The Family Pleasantries

“So apparently Jayden or Juju moved closer to talk but that was Daniels’ moms spot,” suggested one fan, refusing to believe that a grown man’s mother is acting like this. “Sometimes she comes off as doing too much but I think this is a nothing burger.”

“Nah this is weird, single moms need to stop acting like their son is there man,” said one fan.

Everybody had an opinion, but the mothers of the world are probably going to support Jackson’s actions because there are too many Anthony Edwards and Tyreek Hill types, who have baby after baby and are chipping into their early fortune battling paternity suits and paying out bread.