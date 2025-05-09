Ayesha Howard Brought Ovulation Tracker To Court: Anthony Edwards $260M Lawyers Say ‘Conception Of The Minor Child Was A Planned-Out Scheme’

NBA star Anthony Edwards is fighting for his life in the Western Conference Finals, as his Minnesota Timberwolves team is embroiled in a 1-1 series with Golden State. He is also battling a sprained left ankle that temporarily forced him out in the second quarter of a Game 2 win against Golden State (117-93) on Thursday night.

Edwards is known for his resilience, but that didn’t lessen the concern.

“This one, I was really worried about, actually,” T-Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “There are lots of ways being an elite athlete pays off. Being able to shake those things off is certainly one of them. But this one, I was really planning on not seeing him the rest of the game, to be honest with you.”

As well-documented as his exploits on the basketball court are, Edwards’ lingering paternity issues have only gotten bigger over the past year.

Edwards Still Battling Ayesha Howard Over Child Support Jurisdiction For Daughter Aubri

In the latest twist involving Edwards and one of the mothers of his children, the 23-year-old All-Star asked a judge to sanction his ex-Ayesha Howard for her “manipulative and unjustifiable conduct, according to reports.

On Tuesday, May 6, the same day he had a subpar shooting performance in a 99-88 loss to the Warriors in Game 1, Anthony filed a response to Ayesha’s recent plea with the court to reconsider the order which determined child support would not be set in California. Edwards won a victory in court when he challenged Howard’s claim to have support for their child set in California, where the payouts are usually higher.

Anthony Edwards’ Ex Uses Ovulation Tracker in Court Plea

After some investigating, Anthony says the court determined he did not have sexual intercourse with Ayesha, 37, in the state. Maybe Ayesha is getting desperate, but according to Anthony’s lawyers, she “oddly submitted as evidence” her ovulation tracker. However, he says, the tracker failed to produce evidence of conception but rather “suggests a calculated plan to conceive a child with Anthony, raising disturbing questions about Ayesha’s motives.”

Ayesha Howard defends herself and her baby with 23-year-old NBA star Anthony Edwards in an online video, citing her beauty as the reason high value men are attracted to her. Edwards’ team has accused her of plotting to get pregnant and trying to manipulate the child support process. (Getty Images)

Ant-Man’s lawyer told the courts, “Ayesha has failed to provide any evidence demonstrating that she pays utilities in California, rents a home in California, has signed a lease in California or had any connection to California.”

He continued, “Her only contacts with the state are in connection with her bad faith attempt to game the system and mislead the Court to obtain a California child support order.”

Ayesha Howard Wants Child Support In California Not Georgia

Edwards has claimed that the only reason why Howard wants the case to be litigated in California is because she is hoping to get even more money from him. His lawyers are taking the stance that her actions are unscrupulous, have nothing to do with the welfare of the child, and should not be respected by the courts, even suggesting the conception itself was part of a nefarious scheme to extort the young star.

“It is clear,” Edwards’ lawyer added, that the conception of the minor child was a planned-out scheme for Ayesha, who recently attached documentation demonstrating that she was tracking her ovulation around the time that she became pregnant.”

Ayesha Howard Denies Reports Anthony Edwards Offered $1.08M For 18 Years Of Child Support

Back in April, it was reported that Edwards offered to pay $1,080,000 in child support all at once, covering 18 years’ worth of payments for his daughter with Howard. Her name is Aubri.

That’s $5,000 a month. Edwards, who is in a relationship with one of his child’s mothers, Shannon Jackson, made it clear from the jump that he didn’t even want Howard to have the child. She decided to do it anyway and then complained that he wasn’t being a present father. Shortly after the report dropped, Howard went on social media and denied the rumored financial settlement. Which is understandable, because after all, nobody in her one-time position takes the first offer, right? Plus, Ant-Man did say he was keeping it business.

His lawyers aren’t feeling the negotiation process.

“This was a clearly planned financial decision for Ayesha. The parties presented their arguments regarding jurisdiction as it relates to child support and the Court made findings in support of its ruling. Ayesha, unhappy with the outcome, now attempts to get a second bite at the apple. Her manipulative and unjustifiable conduct should not be condoned.”

“Ayesha’s motion blatantly disregards this fundamental requirement, instead recycling previously rejected arguments while submitting a collection of documents that not only fail to support her position but actively contradict it,” his lawyer maintained.

The NBA star asked that Ayesha be sanctioned for her conduct and is awaiting a judge’s ruling.

Anthony Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves In Middle Of Heated Western Conference Semifinals Series against Golden State

Edwards has scored just 43 points across the first two games of the Western conference semifinals. He’s dealing with an ankle that probably won’t be 100 percent the remainder of the series, and his legal team is fighting paternity suits across several fronts. This is when superstars elevate. With Stephen Curry nursing a hamstring that is projected to have him out until at least Game 5, the time is now for Edwards to seize the moment.