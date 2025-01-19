“One Day You Guys Gonna Hear My Name Everywhere” | Commanders Rookie Jayden Daniels Is Making Good On Promise From 10 Years Ago

On Saturday night the Washington Commanders shocked the world with a huge 45-31 road win over the top seeded Detroit Lions to advance to the franchise’s first NFC Championship Game in 33 seasons. Led by rookie sensation and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders are just 60 minutes from arguably the most unlikely Super Bowl appearance in NFL history.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft has come in and led a turnaround from four wins to 12 and now back-to-back playoff wins at Tampa and Detroit. The favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is unflappable and unfazed by the enormity of the moment and plays with the poise of a ten-year vet. Daniels, has arrived and if you ask him he predicted this about ten years ago.

Look what it means to Jayden Daniels



(📺 FOX)

Daniels Spoke It Into Existence

In a tweet made in 2014, Daniels predicted that he would one day be must-see television.

“One day you guys gonna hear my name everywhere.”

Not only has Daniels displayed a ton of poise, he’s also very cerebral in his approach to the game. Blessed with a ton of physical attributes, Daniels biggest asset is how he uses his brain.

Following the win, Daniels told reporters this.

“It’s a surreal moment. I always believed that we could achieve more than people give us credit for.”

Daniels has been a maestro all year, and in the biggest game of the season he passed for 299 yards, rushing for 51 along the way with two touchdowns and zero turnovers.

Still not over this Jayden Daniels throw.



📺: #WASvsDET on FOX

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/50IEs5lwja — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2025

Daniels Joins Joe Flacco

Daniels not only led his Commanders team to its first NFC Championship Game since 1991, he also received a ton of praise from his first-year head coach Dan Quinn.

“He has a different poise,” Quinn said told reporters after the game. “He’s a rare competitor. “There’s no doubt about that. If he was a basketball player, he’d want the last shot. As a ball player, he wants the ball in his hands to make the difference, and he makes great decisions with the football. That takes real mindfulness.”

The win also made the Daniels the second rookie quarterback ever to beat a top-seeded team joining the 2008 Baltimore Ravens who were led by former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco.

Daniels strong faith has been on full display and he’s repeatedly told the media “I always believe.”

That belief has seemingly resonated throughout the entire Commanders team and they’re just one win away from a trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl 59, and not as fans.