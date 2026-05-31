“We Got A Spot For You” | Green Bay Packers Star Micah Parsons Recruiting Former Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin To Green Bay

Legendary former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin stepped away from the sidelines following the team’s playoff loss to the Houston Texans in January. Since then the former Super Bowl-winning head with man with no losing seasons in his coaching career has enjoyed just being normal and having that free time not afforded when you’re leading an NFL team.

Tomlin has been seen at numerous sporting events, including his daughter’s volleyball matches at the University of Georgia. While Tomlin has made it clear that he’s done coaching, that didn’t stop Green Bay Packers All-Pro edge rusher from recruiting Tomlin during their brief encounter earlier this week.

Micah Parsons to Mike Tomlin:



“We’ve got a spot for you 👀” pic.twitter.com/9mW2FEDQ5I — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) May 29, 2026

Parsons Wants Tomlin

Tomlin and Parsons were both spotted attending Game 6 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals in San Antonio, and following the Spurs big win to force a Game 7, Parsons made sure to catch up with Tomlin. As the two exchanged pleasantries, Parsons took the opportunity to offer Tomlin a spot with the Packers.

“We got a spot for you. Just keep coming north.”

Tomlin’s response to Parsons sounded like this…

“You just made my night.”

And while it’s highly unlikely Tomlin would join any staff as an assistant, it doesn’t hurt for Parsons to attempt to add one of the best and most respected coaches in NFL history.

Micah Parsons attempts to recruit former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin to Packers



📸 Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images https://t.co/HbM7FZEor9 pic.twitter.com/N8sJdMJqHs — Steelers Wire (@TheSteelersWire) May 30, 2026

Fans Chime In On Parsons Comments

Parsons gesture towards Tomlin had social media talking as fans quickly gave their varying opinions on the matter.

“This is still cool to see. Parsons always wanted ti play for Mike,” a fan said.

“I love this Tomlin. He looks refreshed like he’s eating and getting a goodnight sleep. I’m glad he stepped away,” another fan said.

“Why I think that was OMAR EPPS,” a fan quipped in reference to Tomlin’s strong resemblance to the legendary actor.

“My coach forever!!! Already miss him!!,” a fan replied.

“Legend in the building,” a fan mentioned.

“This is cool to see. Like an uncle and nephew,” another fan mentioned.

“Mike tomlin and micah in the building?? Crazyyyy haha,” a fan spewed.

“Wild how much players love this guy. Hes set records for playoff ineptitude that’ll never be broken man,” a fan said.

“Mid links up with extra mid,” a fan commented.

No matter what anyone thinks the connection between Parsons and Tomlin was obvious, and while it’s unlikely that they’ll be together anytime soon as coach and player the mutual respect is very also obvious.

Parsons Wanted To Go Home

During last summer’s heated contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons made it known that if things didn’t work out in Big D he had no problem heading back to his home state of Pennsylvania. In the same token, the fierce elite edge rusher was also adamant that Pittsburgh was his destination if the opportunity arose.

“If I ever return home it’s going to Pittsburgh…I mess with Mike Tomlin,” the perennial All-Pro said.

Parsons Recovering From Torn ACL

Parsons first season in Green Bay was definitely memorable, with him registering 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles prior to tearing his ACL in December.

As a result of that injury Parsons is expected to begin training camp on the PUP list.