‘His Hands Don’t Work’: Antonio Brown Says Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Would Call Police If He Was Playing Like DK Metcalf Through NFL Week 2

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is off to an ugly start through two weeks of the NFL season.

The criticism of Metcalf grew online after he dropped two passes in the Steelers’ 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Among Metcalf’s critics was former Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who mocked Metcalf for having ineffective hands in a video posted to Brown’s X account.

Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver DK Metcalf (left) is struggling through Week 2 of NFL season, leading to strong criticism from ex-Steelers wideout Antonio Brown (right) on social media. (Photos: Winslow Townson/Getty Images; @AB84/X)

Brown also suggested that the police might have been called during his Steelers career if he was performing like Metcalf has thus far in an 1-1 start to the season for Pittsburgh.

“Metcalf, OK third down, drop,” Brown said in the video. “Metcalf, fourth down, drop. His hands don’t work.”

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“Metcalf out there eating candy and sh-t,” Brown continued. “Metcalf across the middle, drop. Metcalf on the sideline, drop. Metcalf over here, drop. Metcalf wears drawers, drop. Metcalf the ball, drop.

“Everything drop with Metcalf. If I was dropping the ball like this, fam, (N-words) would literally call the police.”

Metcalf has been targeted 19 times by Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the team’s first two games, but the 6-foot-4 wideout has just eight catches for 67 yards with zero touchdowns.

Metcalf also has been credited with three dropped passes, including two during Sunday’s defeat to the Patriots.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who once formed a dangerous duo with Brown on the field, offered Metcalf and Pittsburgh some advice to fix his early struggles.

Roethlisberger delivered his critique for Metcalf in a much friendlier tone than Brown did.

“I don’t think it’s a lack of confidence,” Roethlisberger said on his “Footbahlin” podcast. “I think receivers are some of the most confident people in the world. It’s just like what they do.”

“He’s got hands. He can catch,” Roethlisberger added. “He’s a receiver. He wouldn’t be here if he couldn’t (catch). It’s not about that. Right now, I think he’s just probably in his own head a little bit.

“I think he’s probably at some point, too, and I don’t know DK well enough to speak for him, but I know I can speak on what I’ve done in the past. And what I’ve seen other guys do in my many years of playing.

“Sometimes when you start to struggle, the issue is sometimes pressing too much. You start trying too hard. You start saying, ‘I gotta get out of this funk. I gotta get out of this little slump.’ So then it’s like, ‘I gotta do extra. I gotta do more,’” the former quarterback explained.

“No, just be you. I’m hoping, I think (Metcalf is) a pro so Aaron’s like, ‘Hey, dude, relax. Relax.’ … You know how to do it, just play. Just be you.”

Roethlisberger went on to say that the Steelers may not be utilizing Metcalf’s skills correctly, and should prioritize taking more shots downfield as opposed to short and intermediate routes.

To do that, though, is easier said than done. For Metcalf to get downfield, the Steelers will have to protect the 42-year-old Rodgers long enough without the pocket collapsing.

Rodgers was crushed on a sack fumble against the Patriots during perhaps the hardest hit we saw in NFL last week. Fortunately for the Steelers, Rodgers was not injured on the play despite the hard contact.

The Steelers will attempt to get back on track in Week 3 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) on Sunday.

As for Brown, the controversial former Steelers wide receiver accepted a plea deal Wednesday in his Florida 2025 attempted murder case. The agreement will allow Brown to avoid jail time after he potentially faced up to 30 years in prison if convicted.