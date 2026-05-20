‘Old Expensive Roster With An Old QB’: Steelers Left Mike Tomlin’s Guaranteed Winning Seasons, Put Franchise In Hands Of Retiring Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy 

The Pittsburgh Steelers are impersonating the Cleveland Browns these days as baffling decision after baffling decision sends the franchise deeper into a spiral of mediocrity as they announced 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers will return on a 1-year $25M deal for a final season.

The Steelers announced that they have officially signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a 1-year contract worth up to $25M. pic.twitter.com/PnGb28dD0f — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 18, 2026

But winning every single season has not been enough for Steelers fans, so the fans finally got what they wanted and Mike Tomlin, all-time record holder with 19 straight non-losing seasons, stepped down and entered the analysts booth.

One thing Tomlin guaranteed was that you wouldn’t be a laughingstock and he would get the most out of the limited talent the Steelers proved him. He hasn’t had a real QB since Ben Roethlisberger, and now it’s been announced that the Steelers are going to let 42-year-old Rodgers have another crack at it this season, his final season as an NFL QB.

Replacing Mike Tomlin WIth Mike McCarthy

The Steelers didn’t go younger with Tomlin leaving, they went familiar, bringing in former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. You can’t get any more regular than that. The NFL is great at recycling mediocre head coaches or giving them credit for what they accomplished over a decade ago

If the Steelers think that Rodgers and McCarthy are going to recreate some magic from 2011, they are mistaken. Rodgers has been showing signs of deterioration since the Jets cut him three seasons ago. Only his ego, delusion and the willingness of organizations to treat him as if he’s still in his prime — and the fact Tom Brady played forever at a high level — is keeping him in the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers Will Miss Mike Tomlin

Most were shocked he even made it through last season, which ended with another failed attempt to make the playoffs. This season, Rodgers and the Steelers will quickly see how influential Tomlin was. IF they continue to win double digit games and make a playoff run then you can say Tomlin was a product of a great system.

However, I predict that it will be one of the ugliest seasons in Steelers history. It’s kind of ironic that a fan base who wanted Tomlin gone for winning too much without winning the Super Bowl will now be forced to accept a rebuild. They have no quarterback of the future lined up and the last one they drafted, Kenny Pickett, was a complete bust.

RELATED: With Leaders Like Ben Roethlisberger, Who Needs Enemies? | Admits He Wanted Kenny Pickett To Struggle As A Rookie

Breaking: Aaron Rodgers told reporters he will retire after this upcoming season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/FsoqpUQhM6 — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2026

NFL Analysts Aren’t Buying Rodgers As Steelers Quarterback In 2026

Steelers fans might not want to recognize it, but fans and analysts around the NFL have a bleak projection for the team under old man Rodgers’ leadership.

“I think what frustrates is the logical side. It’s time for the Steelers to hit the rebuild button. Jalen Ramsey is 32. TJ Watt is 32. They still have value, but only if you’re not trying to win a Super Bowl,” said “First Things First” panelist Danny Parkins.

Parkins says the star veterans the Steelers re-signed would be great pieces for a true contender, and the Steelers could get some draft picks for them to start a true rebuild.

“They have this old expensive roster with an old QB with a ceiling of maybe a wild card win. I don’t really get what the point is,” Parkins added.

"It's time for the Steelers to hit the rebuild button."@DannyParkins believes Pittsburgh is in no man's land with Aaron Rodgers 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/opvjlc6Gnc — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 18, 2026

Fans Chime In On Aaron Rodgers Announcing Retirement After This Season

Some people tried to celebrate the reunion of McCarthy and Rodgers as if that will inspire some dramatic run, but overall, the pessimism was winning. Celebrations coming from fans of AFC North opponents were abundant.

“Steelers basically showed Mike Tomlin the door to ride it all on Aaron Rodgers in what should be his third straight retirement lol,” one fan said.

“They were tired of mediocrity so they hired Mike McCarthy LOL,” joked another fan

“Thank Christ I’m so tired of hearing about this story man. He’s such a drama queen,” one user said on X.

“Looks 65. He should have taken the shot. Enjoy cte,” a third fan chirped.

“Any chance he can retire before this coming season” said one user.

“Nothing like going out on the bottom!” another agreed.

Is Aaron Rodgers Too Old To Lead Steelers To Super Bowl?

The Steelers might be thinking Super Bowl, but fans don’t see it that way.

“That’s great because the body and age is not in his favor anymore!” said one Cincinnati Bengals fan. “2 years too late. Holding back a once great organization. The Steelers will be mediocre at best again this season. Another wasted season.” “Sooooo? Week 1 Achilles again? Get the free paycheck,” one user quipped.

Rodger isn’t fooling anyone, but the love for who he once was has some Steelers fans wishing on a star, and that’s what pro sports is all about.