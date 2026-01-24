’20 Years Of Mike McCarthy Ain’t It’: Steelers Sign New HC While Rumors Swirl Regarding Mike Tomlin’s Retirement Amidst Alleged Side Chick Being Pregnant 

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin retired on January 13th, the morning after his team’s (30-6) Wildcard playoff loss to the Houston Texans. Tomlin’s retirement seemed abrupt, but according to reports was something that was in the works since the end of the 2024 NFL season. In the aftermath of Tomlin’s departure rumors of an alleged side chick being pregnant began to spread like a wildfire.

The controversy was ignited by influencer Harold White who said this….

“Why is there a rumor going around about the real reason that Mike Tomlin stepped down from coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers is because he got a side woman pregnant while his wife has cancer and he broke the personal conduct rule or something,” White said. “And so they trying to keep everything hush.”

And although nothing has been confirmed by the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers or Tomlin himself it still went viral, because people love some drama.

:BREAKING NEWS:



Coach Mike Tomlin stepped dahn because of an affair w a hott young blonde. Nina Pagely had his baby last year.



Tomlin paid 3.5M in hush money. Have multiple sources. #NFL #HereWeGo #NITB @ThePoniExpress @ChrisMuellerPGH @JoeStarkey1 @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/s8t7dJxpTN — Nate In The Booth (@BigNate412) January 16, 2026

Fans Chime In On Rumor

Hearing Tomlin’s name in any type of scandal quickly brought out the masses all over social media. His reputation is impeccable as it pertains to his off-the-field endeavors and his family life.

“Does he think he’s Sherrone Moore,” a fan said. “Nina Pagley is Pittsburgh’s Monica Lewinsky,” another fan said. “I have heard this…Guess he won’t be coaching for about 9 months,” another fan said. “I heard through a good source he got a bartender pregnant I’m sure sooner than later the truth will come out,” a fan mentioned. “Mike T would have never stepped down – His ego is too big! He was one win away from the all time wins for a Steelers coach! It’s 💯💯💯true,” another fan spewed.

The last comment is wild because Tomlin did retire just one win away from being the franchise’s all-time leader in wins. As it stands, he’s tied with Chuck Noll at (193 career wins).

Mike Tomlin:



• 19 seasons with the Steelers

• Super Bowl champ at 36

• Zero losing seasons

• 193‑114‑2 record

• 13 playoff appearances

• 8 AFC North titles



What. A. Run.



Thank you Coach ❤️#NFL #Steelers pic.twitter.com/zjUmFPjfiL — The Standard (@TheStandard412) January 15, 2026

Tomlin’s Wife Pens Heartfelt Message After Retirement Announcement

Tomlin’s wife of 30 years, Kiya, took to Instagram to shout out her husband after his announcement to step down.

“As many of you are aware, my husband has stepped down from his position as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. I want to take a moment to share something from my heart.” I am incredibly proud of all he has accomplished, both on and off the field. Over the past few days, the messages and testimonies shared by current and former players — the men who knew him best — have been deeply moving. They’ve affirmed what I’ve always known to be true about his purpose and character. His mission began long before the titles and headlines, back when we first met in college, and it has never wavered,” Kiya wrote. “From the very beginning, his purpose was clear; to help young men become great individuals. Coaching and fatherhood became the avenues through which he lived out that calling.” To me, the men who passed through his locker rooms over more than 30 years of coaching our own children, and the hundreds of young people across the region he personally poured into — that is his true legacy. They are his coaching tree and that is the achievement we are most proud of.”

Record Breaker: Tomlin Never Had A Losing Season In 19 Years

Tomlin coached the Steelers for 19 seasons and is still only the third coach the franchise has had since 1969 (Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher). In his 19 seasons as the head sideline stalker of the Steelers Tomlin never had a losing season, which is an NFL record to begin a coaching career. He won the Super Bowl in his second season and led the team back there in his fourth season.

But, despite plenty of regular season success, Tomlin struggled in the postseason and didn’t get a playoff win since 2016. In fact, he finished his Steelers career with an 8-12 playoff record, including seven consecutive losses tying him with former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis for longest consecutive postseason losing streak in NFL history.

Not exactly the list you want to be on, but you have to actually be coaching and winning to be able to fail in the playoffs. Only one team can win the Super Bowl each year and most don’t even get consistent playoff runs to find out. Tomlin spoiled the fans and never gave them aby reason to gossip. Now that he’s gone all of these stories are surfacing as if people are hoping something sticks.

Steelers Hire Mike McCarthy: Fans React

In a move that sent shockwaves throughout the league, the Steelers hired Pittsburgh native and former Super Bowl-winning head Mike McCarthy who led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl victory over the Steelers in 2010.

“He just needs a bigger clock so he can see the time. He normally puts together good staffs though,” joked one fan, referencing McCarthy’s reputation for bad clock management. “20 Years Of Mike McCarthy ain’t it,” said another fan. A third fan complained, “McCarthy was DONE with the Packers 5 YEARS before he was fired. Mike stopped being good 10 YEARS ago.”

McCarthy’s hiring has everyone believing that 42-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return for one more season. Rodgers was McCarthy’s signal caller when he won his lone Lombardi Trophy.