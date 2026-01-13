‘Steelers Fans I See We Have Some Rough Years Ahead’: Mike Tomlin Walks Away, Just As Pittsburgh Enters A Rebuild That Fans Will Hate More Than 19 Years Of Winning

A 19-year run as NFL coach is nothing to sneeze at. To have never finished a season with a losing record, in a league that chews and spits out head coaches at a blinding rate makes him a legend of the game. It’s just too hard to close in the NFL not to respect this man’s unprecedented gangster. Tomlin, the first notable benefactor of the Rooney Rule, was able to weather many storms. and he broke records and opened the floodgates for Black coaches with his stellar standing in Pittsburgh, win or lose.

Breaking: After a historic 19-season run in Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin just informed his team that he is stepping down as the Steelers head coach, sources tell @JFowlerESPN and me.



The Steelers now will be looking for only their fourth head coach since 1969. pic.twitter.com/KvkPv3lA1W — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2026

Mike Tomlin Had Record 19 Straight Non-Losing Seasons: Always Did More With Less

The kid from Hampton Roads, Virginia, home of Allen Iverson and Michael Vick (Newport News), had a classic run as Steelers coach, which included a Super Bowl championship at the end of the 2008 season. As time progressed and then Ben Roethlisberger retired, that was really the beginning of the end for one of the all-time great leaders the game has seen. A laundry list of has been, never was and never will be quarterbacks — the last being a gray bearded and battered Aaron Rodgers — didn’t give Tomlin the franchise force he needed to build around.

RELATED: The Steelers Should Fire Mike Tomlin? Stop The Foolishness Right Now

“Exactly. He always got his team to overachieve in the regular season where they made the playoffs when they really shouldn’t have been in the playoffs in the first place due to lack of talent and roster. They never got an early draft pick,” said one fan putting Tomlin’s impact into perspective.

It seemed that he could elevate his team to heights during the regular season, but when it came to facing the big dogs, the Steelers’ personnel weaknesses always got exposed. The 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans was the final straw. It was Tomlin’s seventh straight playoff loss, tying Marvin Lewis’ NFL record.

The sports world reacts to Mike Tomlin stepping down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 straight non-losing seasons. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

NFL Fans React To Mike Tomlin Stepping Down As Head Coach Of Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers fans have been more than ready for Mike to go, so the reaction as more of a collective sigh of relief than anything else. Tomlin didn’t want to go into the offseason focused on a bunch of rumors, fans complaining about not winning another Super Bowl and void of a quarterback.

“This man gave 19 yrs of his life. And Steelers fans like F you kick rocks smh,” said one netizen to Steelers’ fans celebrating Tomlin’s departure.

“He really said you can’t fire me if I quit lol,” joked another.

“should’ve been left. Hope he goes somewhere with a QB, ain’t had a good one since 2017 Ben,” a third fan said.

“Mike Tomlin to the Dolphins??,” quipped a Miami Dolphins fan, who would love to be ensured a winning season before the campaign ever kicks off.

Some fans predict a long road ahead for the Steelers who will begin a rebuilding process. They also know Tomlin isn’t with tanking, so he’s walking.

“Steelers go 5-12 next season. Which actually might be the best thing that ever happened to them,” said one optimistic Steelers fan.

“As a Steelers fan I see that we have some rough years ahead. I am guessing this is why Tomlin stepped down. No way this team makes the payoffs next year,” a less optimistic fan added.

Mike Tomlin stepped down, I’ve wanted this since the SB 45 loss, I’ve damn near prayed for it since the 45-42 loss to Jacksonville, wasted the second half of Ben’s career, created locker room cancers and kept the organization in neutral for way too long



Good Fucking Riddance — KyletheWhaler (@KyletheWhaler) January 13, 2026

Mike Tomlin Saw The Writing On The Wall In Pittsburgh: Organization Isn’t Ready To Spend Money and Elevate

The Steelers didn’t fire Tomlin, but they gave him the respect of stepping down. Everything comes to an end. Steelers fans were increasingly vocal dating back a decade, about wanting a new voice in the locker room and a new face for the franchise. Tomlin never wavered, always went to work and always made sure that the franchise was respected and never taken for granted on the football field.

His football mentality, ability to lead men, ability to handle the press and keep his nose clean in his personal life, has made Mike Tomlin the model coach for the model NFL franchise.

At 53 years old, he can take a breather and then see where he wants to go. With several jobs still open across the league he could be getting a call any day now, or even have his next step lined up.

Steelers fans will finally get what they want. Let’s see if it’s better or worse than what Mike gave them for two decades.