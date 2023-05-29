Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s SUV With Team Playbook In It Stolen A Week After Ben Roethlisberger Admitted To Hoping Pickett Would Be A Flop

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s SUV was stolen while he attended a community event at a local car dealership.



Who Stole Kenny Pickett’s Car?

Per reports, while Pickett was engaged in the event, 60-year-old Christopher Carter rode up, left his car and took the second-year signal-caller’s SUV. Not only did Carter take the SUV, but he also got the Steelers playbook which happened to be in the vehicle.

Police were able to identify Carter by running the plates of his personal vehicle left at the dealership.



Carter Just Drove The Vehicle Home?

Carter’s neighbor, Gary Legler, says Pickett’s vehicle was sitting close to Carter’s house, and the dealership sent a rep to recoup the vehicle. Legler, then mentioned that the rep told the police this.

“Oh, the car was just sitting there, and he [the suspect] took it. And the owner has a book in the back, just personal information. And come to find out it’s Kenny Pickett’s car. It’s the Steelers playbook on the backseat.”

The playbook along with the car was recovered, and Carter was arrested.

Pickett’s Car Being Stolen Comes On Heels Of Big Ben Admitting He Wasn’t In QB’s Corner In Rookie Season

As the Steelers second-year signal caller continues to prepare for the 2023 season, the car theft is just another messed up circumstance.

Last week, future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger admitted that he didn’t want Pickett to shine as his successor.

During a recent episode of the “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” podcast, with Pickett as a guest, Big Ben opened up on how he in many ways hated on Pickett last season.

“I’ll be completely honest, I’ll be super transparent here, and I’m gonna get blasted,” Roethlisberger said. “I probably shouldn’t say this, but who cares at this point. I wouldn’t say that I wanted Kenny to necessarily fail, but when someone comes to replace you, I still feel like I had it, I hope he doesn’t come ball out. Because then it’s like, Ben who?“

“Early on I didn’t want you to succeed because you followed me up — I didn’t want it to happen. I think that’s probably the selfishness of me, and I feel bad for it.”

Pickett said there’s no hard feelings, and he told reporters this after an OTA session last week.

“I’m excited to go into Year 2 with another guy in my corner.” Pickett Looking For Continued Rise In Year Two

Pickett struggled mightily at times in his rookie season. But he also had some breakthrough moments which reassured the Steelers franchise that it drafted the right guy.

As he heads into year two, Pickett is expected to continue on an upward trajectory, and the Steelers are going to do everything in their power to help him.

Expect a heavy dose of running backs Najee Harris and Jalyen Warren behind an offensive line that showed improvement throughout last season. In the 2023 the Steelers added tackle Broderick Jones and tight end Darnell Washington from the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

That means a lot of play-action passing for Pickett, who’s comfortable in that role.