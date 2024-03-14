Russell Wilson Has $61 Million Worth Of Property On The Market | Mike Tomlin Will Be Nine-Time Pro Bowler’s Best and Last Head Coach

Quarterback Russell Wilson announcing that he was signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t really come as a surprise. The Steelers struggled to find a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger since he retired following the 2021 season.

Despite their offensive struggles the Steelers still managed finish with winning records each season, keeping head coach Mike Tomlin’s record non-losing season streak to begin a coaching career intact.

Following the team’s wild card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, team owner Art Rooney II, who stays out of coaching decisions, voiced his displeasure of having no playoff wins since the 2016 season. The well-respected owner let it be known that kind of mediocrity is unacceptable, and he put the pressure on Tomlin to figure out the one position that’s plagued the team the past two seasons.

How Does RW3 Fit In The Burgh?

For a team that loves to run the ball with the dynamic duo of Najee Harris, who rushed for over 1,000-yards and eight touchdowns, and Jaylen Warren who added another 784 yards and four touchdowns on just 149 carries (5.3 yards per carry average), it’s highly unlikely the offensive transforms into an air raid with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

While the running game will still be its bread and butter, the good thing is they won’t have to be as one-dimensional as they’ve been the past two seasons.

Wilson will provide accurate passing; leadership and he’s been one of the best play-action quarterbacks in the league since his rookie season with the Seahawks. Wilson is familiar with playing in a run-first system. That’s what it was in Seattle with Marshawn Lynch and a great defense to lean on.

Russell Wilson has $61M worth of houses on the market and will move to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. Can he become a true Steeler in that time? (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Tomlin and Smith also have the option of letting Russ cook and win a shootout, if need be, which is something they haven’t been able to do in years.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger talked about the Wilson move to Pittsburgh on his “In The Huddle” podcast.

“I think it’s perfect,” Baldy said of the Wilson-Steelers pairing. “I got to believe Pittsburgh isn’t just handing him the ball. I got to believe there’s going to be some level of competition with Kenny Pickett. I mean Russell Wilson doesn’t look like the Russell Wilson of four years ago, to me, but he played much better this year.”

Wilson isn’t coming to Pittsburgh to be 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett’s backup, he’s coming to start, and the Steelers need him to be solid.

BREAKING: Russell Wilson announced he is signing with the Steelers pic.twitter.com/yWevLnWvwF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2024

Wilson And Wife Ciara Have Two Mansions For Sale

With Wilson’s abrupt ending in Denver the power couple has put their $25 million Denver-area mansion on the market. What’s wild is they still haven’t found a buyer for their $36 million mansion they had in Seattle when he played for the Seahawks.

That’s $61 million in houses that the Wilsons are attempting to get rid of in two different cities. One has to wonder where they’ll live in or around the Pittsburgh area. With his contract being just one year, it’s highly plausible they rent something for the next 12 months.