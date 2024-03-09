Russell Wilson Is Going From Denver’s Trash to Mike Tomlin’s Treasure | Steelers Coach Needs Russ ASAP Or He’s Cooked

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a problem, and it’s at the quarterback position. It’s been that way since future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season.

Since then, the Steelers have started former No. 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky, former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph, and none displayed the ability to be long-term solution.

In fact, Trubisky was released and re-signed with the Buffalo Bills for a second time.

Mike Tomlin Needs RW: Pittsburgh Steelers Need To Make An Offer ASAP

On Thursday, it was reported that the Steelers plan to meet with former Seahawks and Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson about him possibly joining the team. Wilson, who was released by the Broncos earlier this week, won’t cost much, with the Broncos on the hook for his $39 million salary in 2024, meaning the Steelers have to at least take a flyer on the former Pro Bowl signal-caller.

Despite having an NFL-record 17 consecutive non-losing seasons to begin an NFL coaching career, the pressure is on Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. His team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, and the murmurs in and around the “Three Rivers” city have gotten louder each season.

That’s why adding Wilson is vital for Tomlin and the Steelers. In the past two seasons, star edge rusher and 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has more sacks (24.5) than those three Steelers quarterbacks have touchdown passes (24), despite his missing seven games in 2022.



Even with that offense ineptitude Tomlin still guided the Steelers to the brink of the playoffs in 2022 and to a playoff berth in 2023.

But, that’s not good enough anymore in Pittsburgh.

Based on the comment, “we’ve had enough of not winning in the playoffs,” made by team owner Art Rooney II, the front office wants to start making championship runs again.

If so, they can solve that problem, or at least temporarily mend it, by adding Russell Wilson, who’s coming off a bounce-back 2023 season where he passed for nearly 3,100 yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. It was a far cry from his debut 2022 season with the Broncos, where he struggled mightily.

Brandon Marshall sounds like he REALLY want to see Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh 🤣 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/8pY7TqYBAx — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 8, 2024

Wilson Wouldn’t Be Coming To Be A Backup

While the Steelers still say they have faith in 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, having him sit like the New York Jets did with Zach Wilson when they signed Aaron Rodgers may not be a bad thing.

Besides, on his worst day, Russell Wilson is twice the quarterback that Pickett is.

Steelers GM Omar Khan Claims They Have Faith In Pickett

GM Omar Khan spoke some nonsense about Pickett at last week’s NFL combine.

“I have full faith in Kenny, Khan told reporters. “He’s shown us some good things, and obviously there were some issues with the offense. I’m excited about the impact that new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s going to have on him… Feel really good about him.”

That strong competition could come from Wilson, who’d immediately help a very good but aging defense that’s built to win right now. He’d also further help the development of talented wideout George Pickens, who, despite 63 receptions for over 1,100 yards and five touchdowns in his second season, was visibly frustrated by suspect quarterback play.