The Pittsburgh Steelers Need Russell Wilson | He’s The Super Bowl Quarterback Mike Tomlin’s Lacking

With the 2023-24 NFL season now in the books, the focus will now turn to the NFL combine, NFL draft and free agency.

One of the bigger names that could find himself on the move is current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

After arriving in Denver in 2022, Wilson has fallen out of favor under head coach Sean Payton in the “Mile High City.” The former Seattle Seahawks legend was benched the final two weeks of the regular season for refusing to remove the guaranteed $37 million injury settlement for 2024.

Russell Wilson To The Pittsburgh Steelers?

With his future in Denver very much in doubt, there have rumblings that Wilson will definitely be wearing another team’s uniform in 2024. One of the teams he’s been linked to is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who despite head coach Mike Tomlin leading the team to a record 17 non-losing seasons during his tenure and a playoff berth this past season, hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

The Steelers may have made the playoffs in 2023, but it wasn’t because of their anemic offense which saw quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph all take turns under center. The offense struggled mightily all season finishing 25th in total offense and 29th in passing offense.

Adding Wilson to their offense would be an upgrade, because despite the exaggerated rumors of his demise he finished the 2023 season with nearly 3,100 yards passing, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. That’s double the touchdown (13) output that the trio of Pickett, Trubisky and Rudolph combined for and one less interception (9).

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has linked Wilson along with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Steelers.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Schefter said, “Pittsburgh’s gonna go out and get some type of quarterback.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced at season’s end that 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett will still be slated as the 2024 starter, but he’ll definitely have some stiff competition.

What competition can be stiffer than someone of Wilson’s pedigree?



Wilson Has Been Projected To The Steelers For A While

Prior to the team hiring former Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith as the team’s new offensive coordinator, Wilson’s name was constantly being linked to the Steelers, with CBS Sports‘ Cody Benjamin even offering up information of a “three-year, $90 million” deal to bring Wilson to banks of Three Rivers.

While that may still be the case, Smith has history with the aforementioned Tannehill from his time in Tennessee. As for Fields, Tomlin hasn’t been shy about his affirmation for the talented Bears signal-caller.

Smith’s offense is heavy on the running game and play-action passing, which is Wilson’s strength. So that’s a plus for Wilson.

Steelers Owner Puts Pressure On Tomlin

Stability has always been a big thing in Pittsburgh, and that’s why the Steelers have had just three coaches since 1969. But team owner and president Art Rooney II has grown tired of the lack of playoff success. In his end of season interview, Rooney II showed support for Tomlin, but he also said, “We’ve had enough of this. It’s time to get some wins, it’s time to take these next steps.”

He followed that up last week with this in an interview with KDKA TV:

“As we sit here in February, we’re not closing the door on anything.”

Signing Wilson would give the Steelers’ offense a serious jolt and likely help end the team’s seven-year playoff win drought.