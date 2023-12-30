Dirty Business In Denver | Russell Wilson Confirms Broncos Told Him They’d Bench Him If He Didn’t Agree To Change Contract

On Wednesday Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton announced that the team was benching starting quarterback Russell Wilson for the remainder of the season.

Sean Payton Tried To Play Cute

Payton tried to convince everyone that the move to sit the future Hall of Famer was performance-based, while also mentioning that there were some economic issues that played a part as well.

But he ultimately wanted us to believe that he made the move to provide the team with an “offensive spark.”

The lies you tell. Sean Payton knows this was all about Wilson’s $37 million injury kicker that is fully guaranteed for 2025 if he’s injured and can’t pass a physical in March 2024. Wilson is scheduled to rake in $39 million for the 2024 season, and by benching him the Broncos are sending a message that they intend to pay him his bread and move on at season’s end.

I'm glad Russell Wilson decided to speak up and explain what really happened instead of allowing Sean Payton and the Broncos get away with their one-sided versions of the truth. pic.twitter.com/Ds5DpOGCx1 — Madril (@MadrilSmith13) December 29, 2023



Russell Wilson Confirms The Rumors

After days of hearing rumors swirl about the Broncos threatening to sit Wilson if he didn’t agree to change his contract, the 13-year veteran and future Hall of Famer told reporters on Friday that it was definitely true.

“They came up to me during the bye week and the beginning of the bye week, Monday or Tuesday, they told me if I didn’t change my contract, my injury guarantee, that I’d be benched for the rest of the season,” Wilson said. “I was definitely disappointed about it,” Wilson said. “It was a process for the whole bye week. We had just come off beating the Chiefs, I was excited for us fighting for the playoffs and getting on a hot streak. The NFLPA and NFL got involved or whatever at some point.”

Wilson wasn’t done as the quarterback admitted that the team coming to him was something that surprised him.

“It definitely hurt. It was a low blow for a bit,” Wilson said of the team asking him to do such a thing. “At the end of the day, I just wanna keep my head down and try to do what I can do each play, each game, each moment.” Classless Move By Denver Broncos Organization It’s a business for sure, but you’d think a player of Wilson’s stature and accomplishments in the league wouldn’t be subjected to something like this. And for Payton to stand up there and twist the truth into a pretzel says a lot about his character as a head coach.

It’s a lot like what the Raiders did to New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr last season, and just like the Broncos, they also used Jarrett Stidham as the replacement.

Russell Wilson is going to walk away from Denver with $142,000,000. People believe he was mistreated after the Broncos threatened to bench him if he didn’t restructure his contract. pic.twitter.com/Sta5L1ZZTB — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 30, 2023



Wilson Still Hopes To Stay In Denver?

On Friday, Payton told reporters that while the decision wasn’t easy, he’s only focused on winning the next game. That should tell you everything you need to know about how the situation was handled.

As for Wilson, he knows he could be released at season’s end, but being the consummate pro that he is, that’s not going to stop him from helping Stidham prepare and holding out hope that things in Denver could somehow be rectified.

Don’t hold your breath, Russ, Payton doesn’t want you.