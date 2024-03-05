Talk About Passive Income! Denver Broncos Pay $85M To Send Russell Wilson Home With Ciara and The Kids While He Puts $25M Mansion On Market

When the Denver Broncos hired head coach Sean Payton the writing was pretty much on the wall for quarterback Russell Wilson.

After struggling mightily in 2022 under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett in what became Wilson’s worst season as a pro, Payton was brought in to fix Wilson and the Broncos. That relationship never got off the ground and once Wilson was benched, everyone knew that the duo wouldn’t last past the 2023 season.

Following a 1-5 start that saw the defense surrender 70 points to the Miami Dolphins, the Broncos rebounded to finish the season 8-9. Wilson’s refusal to remove his $37 million injury clause for the 2025 season didn’t help matters.

Broncos Set To Release Russ

In a press release on Monday the Broncos did what everyone anticipated them to do late in the season. The team announced they in fact are moving in a different direction for the 2024 season, and that doesn’t include Russell Wilson.

“On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career,” general manager George Paton and coach Sean Payton said in a joint statement.

Wilson claimed the Broncos had threatened to bench him for the final nine games if he didn’t push back his $37M injury guarantee in his contract. He rejected the request and played seven more games before being benched in what was ‘a footballing decision’, according to head coach Sean Payton.

Had Wilson still been on the Broncos’ roster come March 13, his 2025 salary of $37M would have been guaranteed.

They wanted Wilson gone so bad they’re willing to take an $85-$89 million dead cap hit to do so. That amount is the largest in league history, and even bigger than the two previous highest marks combined.

Where Will Wilson Land

Wilson will be a coveted free agent because the Broncos are on the hook to pay him $39 million for the 2024 season. That means a team can sign Wilson for the minimum and the Broncos still must pay remaining balance of that huge $39 million payday.

The Steelers, Falcons, Raiders, and Patriots are teams to look out for in the Wilson sweepstakes.

Despite the exaggerated rumors of his demise, Wilson was solid in 2023, passing for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also improved his passer rating efficiency which ranked 27th in 2022, to eighth in 2023.

Russ and Ciara Put $25M Cherry Hill Mansion On Market

Wilson has another bag coming his way. Last week, it was reported that he was shopping his $25 million Denver, Colorado mansion around, in anticipation of being cut.

Wilson and his wife Ciara are accepting offers and giving tours for their Cherry Hills Village mansion. The couple bought the 20,000 sq ft home shortly after Wilson signed his $245M deal following his trade from the Seahawks to the Broncos.

FOX 13 News first reported when Wilson put his Bellevue waterfront estate up for sale back in April 2022, at the staggering price of $36 million, the asking price has since dropped to $26 million.

The Mediterranean-style waterfront estate is settled on Lake Washington and was worth $6.7 million when Wilson bought it from former Microsoft manager Harish Naidu, in 2015.

The Wilson’s also own a home in San Diego with a personal football field on the property for Russ to teach his boys how to be future quarterbacks.