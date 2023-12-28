The Russell Wilson Era In Denver Is Over | RW3 Was Sean Payton’s Scapegoat From Door

After 32 games, including 30 starts, the Russell Wilson era in Denver is over. On Wednesday, the team announced that Wilson is being benched for the remainder of the season.

Denver head coach Sean Payton will turn to backup Jarrett Stidham, who will likely start the final two regular season games. The move is a shock considering Wilson has played better this season, but head coach Sean Payton says the benching is performance-based.

Denver Wanted Russ To Take A Pay Cut?

Reports rang out everywhere that Wilson is actually being benched because of his unwillingness to defer the $37 million injury guarantee trigger in his contract that takes effect in March 2024. Per reports, the team asked Wilson to do so following a win over the Chiefs in late October, and it was something Wilson obviously was not willing to do, therefore he’s now benched with a fully guaranteed salary of $39 million in 2024.

Wilson’s time in Denver is over, and the quarterback can begin thinking about where he’ll play next.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Broncos QB Russell Wilson expects the team to cut him in March, per @DMRussini



Things have escalated very quickly. pic.twitter.com/15B28ZTXSf — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 28, 2023



Payton Tries To Clean It Up

During his Wednesday media session Payton addressed his decision, and he did all he could to convince everyone that his decision is performance-based.

“Look, I can tell you we’re desperately trying to win,” Payton told reporters. “Sure, in our game today there are economics and all those other things, but the No. 1 push behind this — and it’s a decision I’m making — is to get a spark offensively.”

Wilson Gives Broncos Best Chance To Win

Kind of hard to believe Payton’s explanation with the Broncos still in the playoff hunt with the division-leading Chiefs struggling mightily.

Plus, Wilson’s numbers are solid with over 3,000 yards passing, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. His 66 percent completion percentage ranks 12th in the league.

So, if it’s about trying to win, Wilson gives the Broncos the best chance, not Stidham. Payton needs to tell the truth and what it is.

Russell Wilson's first post following today's news. pic.twitter.com/sFsF1IdBHi — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 28, 2023



What’s Next For Wilson?

Payton has wanted to shape the Broncos roster in his image and liking, and this move makes it seem destined to happen. Moving Wilson will allow Payton to bring in his QB, not one he inherited.

As for Wilson, he’ll have some suitors. Teams like the Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks could all be in the QB market.

Wilson may be moving his wife Ciara and children to one of these cities in 2024. The 35-year-old isn’t what he once was, but he’s still serviceable, and in a league where solid QB play is hard to find he can definitely help a team.

Wilson helped the Broncos out of a 1-5 hole to now 7-8, including a five-game winning streak. That unfortunately has been followed by losing three of their past four games, including last Sunday night’s disappointing home loss to the hapless 4–11 New England Patriots.

Through it all, Wilson has been a model of consistency and class, but not worth the nearly $50 million per season this deal has him earning. Wilson’s final record in Denver stands at 11-19.