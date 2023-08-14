Jets WR Garrett Wilson Perfectly Trolls Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton With Sideline Antics And Apparel During Team’s Preseason Game

The New York Jets and Denver Broncos have had quite an eventful couple of weeks. The two sides have traded barbs at each other. It all began with first-year Broncos head coach and Super Bowl-winning coach with the Saints Sean Payton taking unnecessary shots at former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett about his leadership or lack thereof. Payton was also quick to defend his QB Russell Wilson by saying he was far from the only one that deserved blame in the failed 13-game experiment in 2022.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers quickly responded in defense of Hackett, who’s the team’s new offensive coordinator, and Rodgers’ good friend since their Green Bay Packers days. Rodgers told Payton “to keep his coach’s name out of his mouth.” Payton did attempt to walk back his comments, but the damage had already been done.



Jets Wilson Trolls Payton During Preseason Opener

When Payton arrived in Denver he inherited a 5-11 team that wasn’t very good last year and hasn’t made the playoffs since their Super Bowl win in 2015. In an attempt to change the culture Payton laid out some rules for games in the preseason and regular season.

No uniforms off after you’re done playing No sunglasses No Gilligan hats (or bucket hats) No interviews during the game

During this weekend’s 27-0 preseason win over the Panthers, Jets second-year wide receiver and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson made sure to do everything that Payton said he didn’t want his Broncos doing. It was a definitely a troll job by Wilson in defense of his new offensive coordinator.

While Wilson was inactive in the game the former Ohio State star still made his presence felt with his jab at Payton, who’s become an enemy of sorts in and around Florham Park, New York.

Wilson Has Established Himself As The Team’s No.1 Receiver

Upon being taken with the tenth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Wilson quickly established himself as the team’s top target. The speedy Wilson hauled in 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns with some of the worst quarterback play in the league.

Now with four-time MVP winner Aaron Rodgers at the helm, Wilson should see those numbers increase pretty drastically.

The Jets feel Rodgers was the missing piece to a real Super Bowl run. These two teams will match up in Week 5 this season.