‘I’ve Been Here For Seven Years And All I’ve Done Is Lose’ | Denver Broncos’ Garett Bolles Could Be Solid Replacement For Retired LA Rams Tackle Andrew Whitsworth

The Denver Broncos have begun the season 1-5, with their only win coming against the the also one-win Chicago Bears.

For a team with pretty high expectations coming into the season under first-year head coach Sean Payton the team’s showing just isn’t acceptable. That’s to them, their fans and media pundits everywhere.

Denver Broncos Worse Than Expected In Year Two Under Russell Wilson

Six weeks into the season, this team looks worse than the one coached last season by former head coach Nathaniel Hackett who was fired after going 4-11.

What’s funny about this situation with Payton and his staff is how he chastised and took shots at Hackett and his staff for their coaching job last season.

In July, Payton characterized that as “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” Now he and his staff are being called out by a current Broncos player.





OL Garett Boles Puts Onus On Broncos Staff To Pick It Up

Following the team’s Thursday night 19-8 loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, Bolles called out the coaching staff for a few things.

“We came up short,” Bolles said. “The bottom line is that we’ve all got to get better. Our players have to get better. Our coaches have to be better.”

Shots fired by Bolles, a former All-Pro performer and the team’s best offensive lineman. Bolles says while the players have taken accountability, coaches also need to do the same, as Payton did, following his huge gaffe and poor coaching performance in Thursday’s loss.

Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph have been under fire all season, and while it’s definitely warranted, it also sounds like Bolles wants to hear them say they need to prepare better and do things better from a preparation and in-game adjustment standpoint.

There’s a lot of uneasiness in the Mile High City now, and the only thing that’s going to change that is winning.

And Russell Wilson isn’t the problem for the most part, although he was bad against the Chiefs, not even passing for 100 yards and two interceptions. Prior to that game Wilson had passed for 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions.





Bolles To Be Traded? Can Help A Contender

Bolles, the former Utah Utes star, has been rather vocal about being tired of the losing in Denver. The high-grade blocking OC also mentioned that while he has no control over what happens, he’s not opposed to a change of scenery. The dominant run blocker, who also does a great job in the passing game, has been linked to the Los Angeles Rams.

Why the Rams?

They’ve been attempting to replace franchise stalwart offensive tackle Andrew Whitsworth. Adding Bolles could help unlock a struggling Rams running game. With former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp finally healthy, and rookie wideout Puka Nacua doing some amazing things, fixing the running game is imperative if the Rams want to be a playoff team.